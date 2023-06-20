Max Holloway opens up as a historic betting favorite against The Korean Zombie for UFC Singapore

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has opened as a massive favorite against The Korean Zombie.

‘Blessed’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City in April. The two headlined the event, as the ‘Almighty’ entered on a lengthy winning streak. However, that momentum was halted earlier this year, as Max Holloway won by unanimous decision.

Following the win, the former UFC champion called out The Korean Zombie. The former title challenger had been out of action since his loss to Alexander Volkanovski last April at UFC 273. In that outing, he was dominated, losing by a fourth-round knockout. Over a year later, he’s now set to return.

In fact, Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie will main event the promotion’s return to Singapore. The card is slated for August, in the UFC’s first show in the country in over a year. Nonetheless, the featherweight tilt isn’t expected to be competitive, if one goes by the betting line, anyway.

Earlier this week, the opening betting line for the featherweight headliner was released. According to the opening line from Sportsbetting.Ag, Max Holloway is a -1000 betting favorite for his return. While the line likely won’t hold, that is the largest that the Hawaiian has ever been favored in his career.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie is a +700 underdog for his return. If the line holds, it’ll mark the longest odds of his career to date. That being said, the fight is still months away, and the line will likely change by fight night this August. Nonetheless, the opening odds for the featherweight headliner are still shocking.

