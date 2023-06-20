Max Holloway opens up as a historic betting favorite against The Korean Zombie for UFC Singapore

By Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has opened as a massive favorite against The Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway Korean Zombie

‘Blessed’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City in April. The two headlined the event, as the ‘Almighty’ entered on a lengthy winning streak. However, that momentum was halted earlier this year, as Max Holloway won by unanimous decision.

Following the win, the former UFC champion called out The Korean Zombie. The former title challenger had been out of action since his loss to Alexander Volkanovski last April at UFC 273. In that outing, he was dominated, losing by a fourth-round knockout. Over a year later, he’s now set to return.

In fact, Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie will main event the promotion’s return to Singapore. The card is slated for August, in the UFC’s first show in the country in over a year. Nonetheless, the featherweight tilt isn’t expected to be competitive, if one goes by the betting line, anyway.

RELATED: LATEST PHOTOS OF ALISTAIR OVEREEM LEAVE MMA FANS IN SHOCK: “I HOPE HE’S OKAY”

Arnold Allen Max Holloway

(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Earlier this week, the opening betting line for the featherweight headliner was released. According to the opening line from Sportsbetting.Ag, Max Holloway is a -1000 betting favorite for his return. While the line likely won’t hold, that is the largest that the Hawaiian has ever been favored in his career.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie is a +700 underdog for his return. If the line holds, it’ll mark the longest odds of his career to date. That being said, the fight is still months away, and the line will likely change by fight night this August. Nonetheless, the opening odds for the featherweight headliner are still shocking.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC

Related

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade set to take on Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville with Virna Jandiroba out

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023
Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Michael Chandler

Ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan explains callout of Michael Chandler: "It makes sense"

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

Top-ten-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has been calling for a clash with Michael Chandler and he’s explaining why.

Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira's coach predicts KO win over Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

Charles Oliveira’s team certainly isn’t lacking confidence.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127, UFC Jacksonville
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127 with Shane Burgos, Randy Brown, and Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

The 127th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of 2023 PFL 6 and UFC Jacksonville aka UFC on ABC 5.

Amanda Nunes
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Amanda Nunes joined two other fighters by retiring at the perfect time

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts at the perfect time.

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus

Islam Makhachev describes previous training sessions with UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “He has crazy strength”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023
Sean O'Malley
UFC

WUFC? Sean O’Malley thinks a UFC segregation would be interesting: “Would it last?”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley has proposed testing the waters by separating the men’s and women’s fights in the UFC.

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

What's next for Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 75?

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, top-five middleweights collided as Marvin Vettori took on Jared Cannonier.

Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera UFC 292
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo set to return at UFC 292 in Boston against Marlon Vera

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Henry Cejudo will be looking to return to the win column in August.

Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori releases statement following decision loss to Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Marvin Vettori has released a statement following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75.