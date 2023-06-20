Jessica Andrade set to take on Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville with Virna Jandiroba out

By Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Jessica Andrade will be making the walk to the Octagon for the fourth time in 2023.

Jessica Andrade

The UFC announced in a press release on Tuesday that Andrade will face Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville at strawweight. Originally, Suarez was supposed to fight Virna Jandiroba, but the Brazilian has suffered an injury and will be replaced by the former champ in Andrade. The main event of UFC Nashville sees Cory Sandhagen taking on Umar Nurmagomedov.

Jessica Andrade (24-11) is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Yan Xiaonan back at UFC 288 in May after she suffered a second-round submission to Erin Blanchfield at flyweight in the main event of UFC Vegas 69 back in February. Andrade started off 2023 with a one-sided decision win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283 which extended her win streak to three as she also beat Amanda Lemos by submission and Cynthia Calvillo by TKO.

Prior to the victory over Calvillo, Andrade had suffered a TKO loss to Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title. Jessica Andrade is also the former UFC strawweight champ and holds notable wins over Rose Namajunas, Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, and Katlyn Chookagian among others.

Tatiana Suarez (9-0) returned to the Octagon back in February against Montana De La Rosa at flyweight and won by second-round submission. The fight was her first since 2019 when she beat Nina Nunes by decision. In the UFC, Suarez is 6-0 and is the former TUF 23 winner and holds notable wins over Alexa Grasso and Carla Esparza.

With the addition of Andrade vs. Suarez, UFC Nashville is as follows:

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
  • Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Damon Jackson vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Jake Hadley vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips
  • Asu Almabaev vs. Ode Osbourne
  • Carlston Harris vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Steve Garcia vs. Sean Woodson

