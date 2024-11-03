Max Holloway officially moves to lightweight division following UFC 308 loss: “It takes a toll cutting weight”

By Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Max Holloway has declared he is moving on from the featherweight division.

Max Holloway

Already a living legend and a future UFC Hall of Famer, Holloway built his legacy at 145 pounds. Winning the featherweight title by stopping Jose Aldo in Brazil is one of the many highlights “Blessed” has graced MMA fans with.

With that said, after suffering the first knockout loss of his career to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, Holloway is making a change.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING KO LOSS TO ILIA TOPURIA AT UFC 308: “WE ON OUR WAY TO A NEW DESTINATION”

Max Holloway Moving to Lightweight Division

In a new video released on his YouTube channel, Max Holloway revealed that the featherweight division is now in his past (via MMAFighting.com).

“Maybe this is like my phoenix moment, you know, from the ashes,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “We’re reborn. So we’re on to bigger, better stuff and walking through a new door, and starting a new chapter. I’m a big believer in never say never. The big question right now is, ‘Was that your last fight at 145?’

“You guys saw me kind of touch upon it at the press conference and I can honestly say I think I’m done with 145. Your boy, like I said, we’re only getting older. I’ve done 33 [fights], this cut was easy, bro. But it takes a toll cutting weight, period, at whatever weight you are. Like I said, I had to give up ramen for my [featherweight] camps, so I’m done with that. I don’t ever want to give up ramen again. 155, here we come and 155 is where I want to stay.”

Holloway has already created a memorable moment at lightweight. In his BMF Championship scrap against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 back in April, “Blessed” landed one punch that saw Gaethje face plant. There was only one second to spare in the fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC

Related

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Pros react, UFC

Erin Blanchfield has a good reason for her callout of Alexa Grasso following UFC Edmonton win over Rose Namajunas

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024
Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC Edmonton, Bonus, UFC
UFC Edmonton

UFC Edmonton Bonus Report: Dustin Stoltzfus one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

The Octagon returned to Alberta for tonight’s UFC Edmonton event, and four fighters ended up taking home performance bonuses.

Brandon Moreno, Pros react, UFC Edmonton, UFC
Brandon Moreno

Pros react after Brandon Moreno dominates Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Moreno taking on Amir Albazi.

Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC
Brandon Moreno

UFC Edmonton Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Amir Albazi (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Edmonton results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Pros react, UFC
Rose Namajunas

Pros react after Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC

UFC Edmonton Results: Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024
UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC, Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi
Erin Blanchfield

UFC Edmonton: 'Moreno vs. Albazi' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

The Octagon returns to Alberta for tonight’s UFC Edmonton event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja makes the case for his fight being the main event of UFC 310

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja has made the case for his fight serving as the main event of UFC 310 next month.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis is out of UFC Edmonton fight against Jhonata Diniz

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2024

UFC heavyweight legend Derrick Lewis will no longer be competing against Jhonata Diniz at UFC Edmonton this weekend.

Daniel Cormier, Rinat Fakhretdinov
Rinat Fakhretdinov

Daniel Cormier slams 'Moron' UFC 308 fighter for harshly criticizing his commentary

Curtis Calhoun - November 1, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn’t happy with welterweight fighter Rinat Fakhretdinov’s scathing criticism of his commentary following a controversial win at UFC 308.