Max Holloway officially moves to lightweight division following UFC 308 loss: “It takes a toll cutting weight”

Max Holloway Moving to Lightweight Division

In a new video released on his YouTube channel, Max Holloway revealed that the featherweight division is now in his past (via MMAFighting.com).

“Maybe this is like my phoenix moment, you know, from the ashes,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “We’re reborn. So we’re on to bigger, better stuff and walking through a new door, and starting a new chapter. I’m a big believer in never say never. The big question right now is, ‘Was that your last fight at 145?’

“You guys saw me kind of touch upon it at the press conference and I can honestly say I think I’m done with 145. Your boy, like I said, we’re only getting older. I’ve done 33 [fights], this cut was easy, bro. But it takes a toll cutting weight, period, at whatever weight you are. Like I said, I had to give up ramen for my [featherweight] camps, so I’m done with that. I don’t ever want to give up ramen again. 155, here we come and 155 is where I want to stay.”

Holloway has already created a memorable moment at lightweight. In his BMF Championship scrap against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 back in April, “Blessed” landed one punch that saw Gaethje face plant. There was only one second to spare in the fight.