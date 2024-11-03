Erin Blanchfield has a good reason for her callout of Alexa Grasso following UFC Edmonton win over Rose Namajunas

Erin Blanchfield Calls For Showdown With Alexa Grasso

During the UFC Edmonton post-fight press conference, Erin Blanchfield explained why she wants to go toe-to-toe with Alexa Grasso (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think she already said something that she would love to take that fight, so I think it’s going to happen,” Blanchfield said. “… She’s another great boxer just like Rose is. I could see it being similar. … I feel like all my fights that I’ve had have led me up to that point. Fighting against these levels of opponents will really set me up.

“I don’t want to fight people that are not necessarily going to ever be champs themselves. I feel like that’s not going to give me the experience I need. That’s why I called someone out, someone like Alexa.”

Grasso last competed on the UFC 306 card in Las Vegas. She lost the UFC women’s flyweight gold via unanimous decision in her third meeting with Valentina Shevchenko. Blanchfield is currently number three on the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings, while Grasso holds the number one spot.

Blanchfield has only lost one fight under the UFC banner. She has gone 7-1 during her time with the promotion. Whether or not she can claw her way to capture UFC gold remains to be seen, but she’s certainly close. A matchup with Grasso might very well be a title eliminator if the matchmakers go in that direction.