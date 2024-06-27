Max Holloway shares in-depth prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2

By Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway thinks the UFC 303 main event between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka will be a high-drama affair.

Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

Pereira will make his second UFC light heavyweight title defense against Procházka in the UFC 303 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight came together on weeks’ notice after Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from the main event due to injury.

Pereira and Procházka have both been equally praised for their willingness to fight on short notice on a UFC pay-per-view card. But, tensions have quickly built up since the fight announcement earlier this month.

Holloway, one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts, is expecting a potential trilogy between Pereira and Procházka after UFC 303.

Max Holloway picks Jiří Procházka to dethrone Alex Pereira

In a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel, Holloway picked Procházka to dethrone Pereira at UFC 303.

“If there is a time to get Mr. Pereira in a fight, the time is now,” Holloway said. “Jiří was in his hut right after UFC 300 training for a fight, training for something. He left UFC 300, went back home to his hut, and started training again. Mr. Pereira, on the other hand, was on the opposite side of the world doing world tours. In Australia doing side missions like he’s been. He’s always been doing side missions, man, this guy is a G…

“Always been doing side missions, but if I had to tell you guys that the time to get Alex Pereira, the time would be now. I mean, full camp both guys, anybody can win a fight. This is MMA. I don’t want to disrespect Jiří and be like, ‘Oh, this is the only chance you got’. I’m just saying, if your odds are greater on one side, it is now, guys, it is now. If I was a betting man and a gambler, I’d have to go with Jiří.”

Holloway, Pereira, and Procházka all shared a card at UFC 300 in April. All three fighters picked up big wins, including Pereira’s knockout of Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Holloway’s pick might’ve been different if both fighters had ample time to prepare. But, the short-notice endeavor might not work out well for Pereira as he looks to retain the light heavyweight belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

