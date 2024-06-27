Jiri Prochazka says he “will not change anything” from first Alex Pereira fight ahead of UFC 303

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka says he won’t be making any changes to the way he fights ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

Prochazka and Pereira fought back in November and it was the Brazilian winning by second-round TKO to win the vacant title. Now, not even a year later, the two are rematching and Prochazka says he will be fighting the exact same way he did against Pereira in the first meeting.

“I saw that fight many times, but I will not change anything. I want to do the same right now, this Saturday. I want to do the same, but much better. I want to be more precise in the details, watch the calf kicks just a little bit, and win, just win,” Prochazka said at UFC 303 media day

Even though Jiri Prochazka was knocked out by Alex Pereira back in November, the former champ believes he has the style to defeat the Brazilian. He knows he can knock anyone out and is confident he can pull off the upset and KO Pereira.

If Prochazka does KO Pereira at UFC 303 to win the light heavyweight title, he knows fans will want the trilogy next but he isn’t worried about that. Instead, he’s focused on reclaiming his light heavyweight title.

“Everybody wants the trilogy, but for me, it doesn’t matter. For me, right now, I’m not thinking about the trilogy, about who will be the next opponent or whatever. Right now, I’m here to win this fight. I’m here to show my best. I’m here to master all the aspects in the fight, that’s all,” Prochazka said.

Jiri Prochazka enters UFC 303 with a record of 30-4-1 and is coming off a second-round TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. Before that, he was knocked out by Pereira which was his return after he injured his shoulders which forced him to vacate the title. In the UFC, Prochazka is 4-1 and also has wins over Glover Teixeira, Dominick Reyes, and Volkan Oezdemir.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

