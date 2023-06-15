Max Holloway expresses interest in lightweight move to earn BMF title: “A lot of fun fights for me”

By Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is interested in the BMF title.

Max Holloway

‘Blessed’ has been out of the octagon since his clash with Arnold Allen in April. In the main event of UFC Kansas City, Max Holloway scored a unanimous decision victory over ‘The Almighty’. The win was an important one, as it was the first since his lopsided loss at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski last July.

That defeat was the Hawaiian’s third at the hands of ‘The Great’, seemingly locking him out of title contention for the time being. As a result, Max Holloway is willing to be creative, as he revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, the featherweight showed interest in a potential move to 155 pounds.

However, Max Holloway isn’t only eyeing lightweight gold, as he revealed in the interview. The former UFC champion showed interest in competing for the BMF title. The vacant title is on the line next month at UFC 291, as Justin Gaethje collides with Dustin Poirier in the main event.

RELATED: WATCH | VADIM NEMKOV HAS VIRTUAL FACE-OFF WITH YOEL ROMERO AS ‘SOLDIER OF GOD’ MISSES PRESSER DUE TO FEAR OF HEIGHTS

Arnold Allen Max Holloway

(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“For sure! There’s other belts,” Max Holloway stated on The MMA Hour regarding a potential lightweight move. “…We’ll see what happens, we’ll see how July pans out. We’ll see how my next fight pans out, and we’ll see the way of the direction, who knows? We saw that fun BMF belt with Gaethje and Poirier. Me and Poirier fought two times, and people keep harassing me about Gaethje anyways, so.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, that would be fun. At 155, I know there are a lot of fun fights for me. Maybe [Charles] Oliveira too, whatever, of course, I didn’t get to finish the thing with Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. So, Islam’s there, so that would be a great thing. We’ll see what happens, we’ll see the lay of the land.”

“Never say never. I know people s*it on the BMF belt but that BMF belt would look real nice in my collection.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Max Holloway at lightweight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

The UFC and Miami Heat release statements following accusations that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman at the NBA Finals

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023
Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Dana White

Mark Hunt encourages Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment: “Give the same exemption you gave that baboon”

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Mark Hunt is encouraging Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has been accused of ‘violently’ sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals.

Aljamain Sterling
Charles Oliveira

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation with latest win at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation following his latest win at UFC 289.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Israel Adesanya shares conspiracy theory regarding February’s UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya has revealed a conspiracy theory he heard regarding the UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan believes he has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon.

Kyle Daukaus
Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus reveals several opponents turned him down in first fight since UFC release, hopeful to sign with Bellator or PFL after CFFC 120

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Kyle Daukaus could have still been a UFC fighter if he wanted.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says punching Miami Heat mascot was "all a skit," despite sending him to hospital

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Conor McGregor has opened up on his altercation with the Miami Heat mascot.