Max Holloway expresses interest in lightweight move to earn BMF title: “A lot of fun fights for me”

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is interested in the BMF title.

‘Blessed’ has been out of the octagon since his clash with Arnold Allen in April. In the main event of UFC Kansas City, Max Holloway scored a unanimous decision victory over ‘The Almighty’. The win was an important one, as it was the first since his lopsided loss at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski last July.

That defeat was the Hawaiian’s third at the hands of ‘The Great’, seemingly locking him out of title contention for the time being. As a result, Max Holloway is willing to be creative, as he revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, the featherweight showed interest in a potential move to 155 pounds.

However, Max Holloway isn’t only eyeing lightweight gold, as he revealed in the interview. The former UFC champion showed interest in competing for the BMF title. The vacant title is on the line next month at UFC 291, as Justin Gaethje collides with Dustin Poirier in the main event.

“For sure! There’s other belts,” Max Holloway stated on The MMA Hour regarding a potential lightweight move. “…We’ll see what happens, we’ll see how July pans out. We’ll see how my next fight pans out, and we’ll see the way of the direction, who knows? We saw that fun BMF belt with Gaethje and Poirier. Me and Poirier fought two times, and people keep harassing me about Gaethje anyways, so.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, that would be fun. At 155, I know there are a lot of fun fights for me. Maybe [Charles] Oliveira too, whatever, of course, I didn’t get to finish the thing with Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. So, Islam’s there, so that would be a great thing. We’ll see what happens, we’ll see the lay of the land.”

“Never say never. I know people s*it on the BMF belt but that BMF belt would look real nice in my collection.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Max Holloway at lightweight?