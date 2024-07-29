Max Holloway expresses disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere: “I feel damaged bro”

By Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Max Holloway is expressing his disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Max Holloway

UFC 306 will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada.

The main event is set to feature current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA).

O’Malley last fought and defeated Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

Dvalishvili is coming off a victory over Henry Cejudo (16-4 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

Max Holloway is sharing his disappointment in not being the headliner at UFC 306.

‘Blessed’ (26-7 MMA) was hoping to challenge current UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) but it looks like that battle will take place at a later date.

The BMF champ, Holloway, shared his thoughts in a video posted by Championship Rounds to ‘X‘ saying:

“This is how I feel though the about the Sphere card, this is how I feel right here, sh*t sucks bro. I feel damaged bro, it should have been us brother. It’s Mexican Independence Day guys, you guys cannot have a Spaniard, who Mexicans got their independence back from, to headline the card on Mexican Independence Day bro. Come on. I was trying to tell you guys but everybody knew that I was fighting in the Sphere, except for me.”

Max Holloway last fought and defeated Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) by KO at the historic UFC 300 this past April. With the win Holloway secured the BMF title but also injured his leg during the bout.

Topuria last fought and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) by KO to win the featherweight belt.

Are you looking forward to UFC 306? Would you rather have seen Holloway vs. Topuria or are you excited to witness O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC UFC 306

Related

Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction

Watch | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad's win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “What a story!”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Dana White is reacting to Ilia Topuria suggesting that the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract.

Arnold Allen wins
Giga Chikadze

Arnold Allen responds to Giga Chikadze’s injury revelation following UFC 304: “This is not the way”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC fighter Arnold Allen has responded to Giga Chikadze suggesting he picked up an injury during their UFC 304 showdown.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev says UFC 308 return is in question due to hand injury: “I might even have to have surgery”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has said his UFC 308 return is in doubt due to a hand injury.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Photo | Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards following UFC 304 title win: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has mocked Leon Edwards in the wake of his victory at UFC 304.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305

UFC releases official main card lineup for next month’s UFC 305: ‘Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya’ event

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall's callout from UFC 304

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Jon Jones has responded after once again being called out by interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett, King Green, UFC 304, Results, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett sends a message to his haters after sleeping King Green at UFC 304: "Everyone underestimates me, lad, just because I look like a 14-year-old girl"

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Paddy Pimblett was thrilled to shut up his haters by sleeping King Green on the main card of UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev remains hopeful that he can stay on UFC roster: "I want to fight for the belt"

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev is still holding out hope that he can remain on the UFC roster.

Belal Muhammad
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad has message for Shavkat Rakhmonov following UFC 304 title win: "I’ve literally never turned down a fight"

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Newly-crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad isn’t backing down from potential challengers, that includes Shavkat Rakhmonov.