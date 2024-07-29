Max Holloway expresses disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere: “I feel damaged bro”

Max Holloway is expressing his disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

UFC 306 will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada.

The main event is set to feature current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA).

O’Malley last fought and defeated Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

Dvalishvili is coming off a victory over Henry Cejudo (16-4 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

‘Blessed’ (26-7 MMA) was hoping to challenge current UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) but it looks like that battle will take place at a later date.

The BMF champ, Holloway, shared his thoughts in a video posted by Championship Rounds to ‘X‘ saying:

“This is how I feel though the about the Sphere card, this is how I feel right here, sh*t sucks bro. I feel damaged bro, it should have been us brother. It’s Mexican Independence Day guys, you guys cannot have a Spaniard, who Mexicans got their independence back from, to headline the card on Mexican Independence Day bro. Come on. I was trying to tell you guys but everybody knew that I was fighting in the Sphere, except for me.”

Max Holloway last fought and defeated Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) by KO at the historic UFC 300 this past April. With the win Holloway secured the BMF title but also injured his leg during the bout.

Topuria last fought and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) by KO to win the featherweight belt.

Are you looking forward to UFC 306? Would you rather have seen Holloway vs. Topuria or are you excited to witness O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili?

