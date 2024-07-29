Watch | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “What a story!”

By Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 has been posted to social media.

Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction

UFC 304 took place this past Saturday, July 27th at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

The main event featured a title fight between current welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) and Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA). The result was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Remember The Name’. A new champion was crowned.

The two had previously met in March of 2021 which ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

In a video posted by Championship Rounds to ‘X‘, Israel Adesanya, watching from the comfort of his home, reacted to the win for Muhammad saying in part:

“Jesus Christ, Belal. Even if he loses this fight, I’m a fan of him now… What the f*ck. Yo, Belal is nice. He is fighting in Leon’s home country, coming for his belt and fighting like this… What a story though (for) Belal to do that after coming back from the eye poke (no contest at UFC Fight Night 187).”

Israel Adesanya and Leon Edwards are friends and are managed by the same team. Adesanya supported Edwards in the leadup to UFC 304.

‘The Last Stylebender’ (24-3 MMA) is currently preparing for his own upcoming fight with Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) at UFC 305 which will take place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Israel Adesanya has not fought since September of 2023 at UFC 293 where he lost his middleweight belt to Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA).

Du Plessis, the current UFC middleweight champion last fought and defeated Strickland by split decision in January of this year at UFC 297.

Were you watching UFC 304? What did you think of Muhammad defeating Edwards?

Will you be watching UFC 305? Any prediction as to who will be the victor between Adesanya and Du Plessis?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

