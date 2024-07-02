Henry Cejudo still isn’t convinced by Alex Pereira after UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has admitted that he still isn’t 100% convinced by Alex Pereira.

Henry Cejudo and Alex Pereira

Last weekend at UFC 303, Alex Pereira produced another incredible performance. He knocked Jiri Prochazka out cold in the main event, successfully retaining his UFC light heavyweight championship in the process. He did so on short notice, too, making his triumph all the more impressive.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo believes Alex Pereira should take Israel Adesanya taunting his son “extremely personal”

Now, we’ve been left to wonder what’s next. If ‘Poatan’ continues on this kind of trajectory, there’s a very real chance that he could go on to become one of the all-time greats – if he isn’t already.

However, some people still aren’t convinced. One such example of that is Henry Cejudo, who had the following to say regarding Pereira’s victory.

Cejudo questions Pereira

“It’s not until Alex Pereira really fights somebody like Ankalaev where I’m gonna say, ‘okay, this guy is the…’ is he the real deal? 100 percent but, could he get past a well-rounded wrestler? Someone who’s going to bring in the grappling?”

“The IQ of the light heavyweight division, dude, I think everybody just wants to strike, Kamaru. I think that’s where everything goes wrong.”

“Either way, Alex Pereira, he’s not mentioning Jon Jones because I think he knows that Jon Jones has that special sauce, and it’s called wrestling. But that being said, I want to see the fight with Ankalaev.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of which way you look at it, Alex is setting himself up for a nailed-on UFC Hall of Fame induction in the future.

What do you make of what Henry Cejudo has said about Alex Pereira? What should be the next fight for the Brazilian sensation in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Pereira Henry Cejudo UFC

