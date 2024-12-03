Just Scrap Radio Ep. 184 with Michael Chiesa, Max Griffin & Chase Hooper

The 184th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 310.

We’re first joined by UFC welterweights Michael Chiesa (0:41) and Max Griffin (14:49). We close things out by chatting with UFC lightweight Chase Hooper (26:21).

Michael Chiesa opens up the show to preview his UFC 310 fight against Max Griffin. Michael talks about making a quick turnaround and whether or not he thought he would have been fighting a ranked opponent. He then chats about the style matchup and how he sees himself winning. He then chats about what a win will do for him.

Max Griffin comes on to discuss his UFC 310 fight against Michael Chiesa. Max talks about getting a new contract and fighting someone well-known like Chiesa on a big card. He then chats about the style matchup and what a win over Chiesa does for his career.

Chase Hooper closes out the show to discuss his UFC 310 fight against Clay Guida. Chase talks about fighting a legend like Clay and whether or not their grappling matchup has any impact on their fight. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goal going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher