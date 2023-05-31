Matt Serra shares bold prediction for potential Aljamain Sterling vs. Alexander Volkanovski super fight: “He’ll break the jaw”

Matt Serra has expressed his confidence in Aljamain Sterling if he opts to move up to featherweight and face Alexander Volkanovski.

Right now, Aljamain Sterling is the king of the bantamweight division. Later this summer, however, that position is under threat when he defends the belt against Sean O’Malley. The contest comes just a few months after his victory over Henry Cejudo.

Beyond that, it’s no secret that Sterling has thought about moving up to featherweight. The cut to 135 pounds is a difficult one, and it appears as if he’s ready to take on a new challenge. If he gets there, he’ll likely meet Alexander Volkanovski – although the Australian sensation does have a collision with Yair Rodriguez to deal with in the near future.

In the eyes of Matt Serra, Aljamain’s coach, ‘Funk Master’ has a great chance against ‘The Great’.

“Aljo with his arms, they’re wirey, if he doesn’t get the neck, he’ll break the jaw,” Serra said. “I believe if he gets that back, he’s finishing… That’s a winnable fight, I feel, and I like Volkanovski a lot.”

Quotes via MMA News