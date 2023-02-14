Aljamain Sterling reiterates confidence in possible fight against Alexander Volkanovski: “He does his homework, but I believe I’d get him”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling still feels confident in a possible fight with Alexander Volkanovski.

‘Funk Master’ has been out of action since his title defense against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 last October. In the opening moments of the fight, the challenger’s shoulder dislocated as a result of a pre-existing injury. Sterling wound up closing the show by stoppage in round two.

With the victory, the bantamweight champion secured another title defense. However, Sterling has long discussed his own aspirations of moving upwards in weight. One of the key reasons being that the champion’s teammate, Merab Dvalishvili is fastly rising through the bantamweight division.

Moreover, Aljamain Sterling has specifically discussed his intentions of facing Alexander Volkanovski. Currently, both men are a bit tied up, as the bantamweight champion is targeting a clash with Henry Cejudo. Meanwhile, Volkanovski is seemingly intent on securing a rematch with Islam Makhachev. The Russian defeated ‘The Great’ by decision over the weekend at UFC 284.

While the fight won’t happen anytime soon, the bantamweight titleholder has long been confident he’d win if it did. However, those comments came before Volkanovski’s success against the lightweight champion over the weekend. Many likely figured Sterling’s opinions were changed by the wild UFC 284 main event.

However, those fans would be wrong. Responding to a question from a fan on Twitter, Aljamain Sterling stated that if he were to roll with Volkanovski, he’d submit him. Granted, he did give respect to the featherweight champion, stating that he does his homework, and it would be tough.

If I rolled with Volk, I 100% think I’d sub him 1-2x. Not saying it’ll be easy anymore. He does his homework, but I believe I’d get him https://t.co/BbBGM45agp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2023

