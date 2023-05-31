Beneil Dariush explains why he favors Justin Gaethje to avenge previous loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 291: “He’s more motivated”

By Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Beneil Dariush has given his thoughts on the upcoming BMF title showdown between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Later this summer, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier will collide for the second time. It comes five years after their first collision, which was won by Poirier at the end of an all-out war. This time around, though, they’ll be competing for the vacant BMF championship in the main event of UFC 291.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER ANTICIPATES A WAR WITH JUSTIN GAETHJE AT UFC 291: “IF THIS FIGHT DOESN’T GET YOU EXCITED, YOU’RE NOT A FAN”

There’s certainly a lot of intrigue behind this contest. In many ways, you could also see this as a number one contender fight, with the victor potentially going on to battle Islam Makhachev.

Another man who is in line to do just that, of course, is Beneil Dariush. In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about how he thinks Gaethje vs Poirier 2 will go down.

“I love the fight, I think it’s an amazing fight,” Dariush said. “I think it does have title implications, I just think they would be behind me, I don’t think they’re gonna be able to step in front of me. I’m leaning towards Justin, and I know he lost the last one, but I feel he’s more motivated. I could be biased, I’ve trained with him, he’s a friend of mine, and I think he’s a great guy, I could be a little bit biased, so I’m leaning towards him.”

Dariush examines Poirier vs Gaethje 2

“As far as the ‘BMF’ belt, it’s cool,” Dariush said. “I don’t really have too many thoughts on it, I saw something with Justin Gaethje saying you get more money if you have it – it’s another perk. So, it’s a belt, some people like it, some people don’t. I was never really that interested in belts anyway. I just like beating up people, and I want to beat up the best people. It’s not a negative or a positive for me, but I like the fact that it brings in more eyes.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Beneil Dariush? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Beneil Dariush Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC

