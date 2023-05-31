Justin Gaethje shares surprisingly high praise for former UFC champion Conor McGregor: “He’s an amazing fighter”

Justin Gaethje has given some surprising praise to Conor McGregor for what he’s been able to achieve in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Later this summer, Justin Gaethje will return to the Octagon to take on Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is expected to battle Michael Chandler in Q3 or Q4 of this year. The Irishman has been out of the cage for two years after suffering a nasty injury against, ironically, Dustin Poirier.

When it comes to Gaethje and McGregor, the two have never competed against one another. However, that hasn’t stopped them from going back and forth on social media every now and then. Many hope that it’ll eventually lead to a fight between them, but if it doesn’t, it still makes for great viewing.

In a recent interview, ‘The Highlight’ surprised many by actually complimenting ‘Notorious’ and what he’s been able to achieve.

“You know Conor McGregor is the most paid athlete in this sport by far because of a specific reason,” Gaethje said. “Two specific reasons: he’s an amazing fighter and, you know, he’s entertaining as hell. So those two things, perfect combination.”

Quotes via MMA News