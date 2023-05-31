Justin Gaethje shares surprisingly high praise for former UFC champion Conor McGregor: “He’s an amazing fighter”

By Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Justin Gaethje has given some surprising praise to Conor McGregor for what he’s been able to achieve in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez

Later this summer, Justin Gaethje will return to the Octagon to take on Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is expected to battle Michael Chandler in Q3 or Q4 of this year. The Irishman has been out of the cage for two years after suffering a nasty injury against, ironically, Dustin Poirier.

When it comes to Gaethje and McGregor, the two have never competed against one another. However, that hasn’t stopped them from going back and forth on social media every now and then. Many hope that it’ll eventually lead to a fight between them, but if it doesn’t, it still makes for great viewing.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR RESPONDS AFTER JUSTIN GAETHJE THREATENS TO “QUIT” IF THE IRISHMAN IS AWARDED A TITLE SHOT FOR BEATING MICHAEL CHANDLER

In a recent interview, ‘The Highlight’ surprised many by actually complimenting ‘Notorious’ and what he’s been able to achieve.

“You know Conor McGregor is the most paid athlete in this sport by far because of a specific reason,” Gaethje said. “Two specific reasons: he’s an amazing fighter and, you know, he’s entertaining as hell. So those two things, perfect combination.”

Quotes via MMA News

Gaethje praises McGregor

There’s a chance we may never see these two square off. Still, even if it doesn’t happen, it’s nice to see there’s some kind of mutual respect between them. After all, they’ve faced a lot of the same opponents, and they both have fight styles that make us all want to sit up and watch.

Do you agree with what Justin Gaethje said about Conor McGregor? Who would be the favorite if the two ever fought? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Matt Serra shares bold prediction for potential Aljamain Sterling vs. Alexander Volkanovski super fight: “He’ll break the jaw”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Dustin Poirier

Beneil Dariush explains why he favors Justin Gaethje to avenge previous loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 291: “He’s more motivated”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Beneil Dariush has given his thoughts on the upcoming BMF title showdown between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker explains why he's interested in fighting for "silly little" BMF title

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Dan Hooker thinks the BMF belt is a “silly little” title, but he’s still interested in fighting for it.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes he "should" be fighting Israel Adesanya next: "That one needs to happen"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Sean Strickland thinks he should be Israel Adesanya’s next opponent.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor vows that his fight against Michael Chandler will be "the greatest return in combat sports"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor knows his fight against Michael Chandler will be highly anticipated.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor explains why he accepted fight against 'Gamer' Michael Chandler

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight: "You're going to see a visual of a head hanging off"

Lewis Simpson - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor has made a violent claim of what to expect when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters despite recent announcement

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters, according to Javier Mendez.

Daniel Cormier, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shares his top three fights of 2023

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing his top three fights of 2023.

Dana White, Power Slap
UFC

UFC President Dana White sounds off on uneducated critics of Power Slap: “Pure hate”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, is sounding off on the ‘uneducated’ critics of Power Slap.