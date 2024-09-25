Chael Sonnen calls Jorge Masvidal “Thirsty” after recent Leon Edwards callout

Chael Sonnen predicts the UFC won’t re-sign Jorge Masvidal for Leon Edwards clash

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen reacted to Masvidal’s latest remarks about a UFC return.

“Masvidal has looked very thirsty as of late, and this is always a tough spot,” Sonnen said of Masvidal. “You’re fighting for money, the same reason you will get up and go to work. It’s for the money…but there’s something about it where you have to pretend that it’s not about the money. There’s some sort of act in there. ‘This is who I am, this is what I do’…and if you get away from that act, or you don’t sell it well enough, you move into a category called ‘Looking thirsty’…

“If he’s calling out guys like Leon, that guy is a badass, and that is what Jorge Masvidal is. And now, that fight wouldn’t make a lot of sense,” Sonnen continued. “That fight isn’t taking you anywhere. Not taking you to a title fight, and it’s not a title fight. For those reasons, the fight makes more sense! That’s the whole reason we couldn’t do it before…all of the things that got in the way, once upon a time, now here we are. I don’t predict that [the UFC] is going to make that fight, in fact, quite the opposite. I don’t predict for you anybody at the age of 40 is going to get signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, including if it’s a re-signing.”

As of this writing, Masvidal remains unsigned and a free agent in combat sports. UFC CEO Dana White recently expressed some interest in bringing ‘Gamebred’ back to the Octagon.