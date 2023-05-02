Just Scrap Radio Ep. 121 with Matt Frevola, Khaos Williams, Devin Clark, and Parker Porter

The 121st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 288 on Saturday.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (2:13). Next, UFC welterweight Khaos Williams (17:13) comes on. UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark (29:15) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight Parker Porter (45:31).

Matt Frevola opens up the show to preview his UFC 288 fight against Drew Dober. Matt talks about his last win over Ottman Azaitar and whether or not he was surprised to get a ranked opponent in Dober. He then talks about training with Aljamain Sterling, fighting close to home, and facing a guy that is as durable as Dober is. Frevola also chats about what a win does for him and his goals for 2023.

Khaos Williams joins to preview his UFC 288 scrap against Rolando Bedoya. Khaos talks about why he has been away for a year and is surprised to face a UFC newcomer. He then talks about his expectations for the fight, needing to be more aggressive, and what a win does for him. Khaos also chats about his close friend and teammate Jamahal Hill being the new UFC light heavyweight champ.

Devin Clark comes on to discuss his UFC 288 fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu. Devin talks about his upset win over Da Un Jung and getting the chance to face a Sayif Saud-coached fighter for the third time and what that means to him. He also talks about Jon Jones becoming the heavyweight champion, and thinking a win should get him a ranked opponent next time out.

Parker Porter closes out the program to preview his UFC 288 fight against Braxton Smith. Parker talks about his KO loss to Justin Tafa back in February and returning to soon to fight out his UFC deal. He then chats about what he knows about Braxton and why he is so confident that he can extend the scrap. He then talks about what a win does for him and the goal for this year.

