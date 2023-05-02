search
Conor McGregor UFC

Fans express concern over recent footage of Conor McGregor at BKFC 41 and ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ events: “Cocaine ain’t cheap”

By Harry Kettle - May 2, 2023
Conor McGregor BKFC

Mixed martial arts and boxing fans have expressed concern over Conor McGregor’s recent actions at a few major combat sports events.

Even in the modern day, Conor McGregor is easily the biggest star in MMA. Beyond that, he’s one of the biggest names in all of sports. He hasn’t competed in a while but later this year, he’s expected to get into the Octagon to take on Michael Chandler.

It will serve as perhaps his final run to a possible UFC title. Whether or not he comes out on top remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – he’s keeping himself busy in the meantime.

In the last couple of weeks, McGregor has attended a lot of events. That includes this past weekend’s BKFC 41 show, as well as Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis.

In both instances, fans felt as if Conor was either intoxicated or much more hyped up than usual. As you can imagine, they aired their grievances on social media, especially in the replies to the following two tweets.

“Him and Oscar got in the white bag together!”

“Cocaine ain’t cheap”

“Lord Conor looked doped up”

“That coke enthusiasm”

Fans question McGregor

“Oh boy- lets see what comes of this later on lol”

“He’s not fighting any time soon lol”

“Definitely betting the HOUSE on Chandler!”

“He’s going to jail tonight.”

Conor McGregor is never going to be a universally loved figure. He’s been seen as difficult to deal with in the past, and he’s pretty unpredictable in terms of figuring out what his next move is going to be.

Still, it’s hard to take your eyes off him for too long.

Are you intrigued to see what Conor McGregor does between now and his retirement? Do you agree with some of these tweets? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

