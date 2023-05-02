search
Alex Volkanovski Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz claims Alexander Volkanovski weighed two pounds heavier than Islam Makhachev on a fight night at UFC 284: “You talking about IV’s?”

By Susan Cox - May 2, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz is claiming Alexander Volkanovski weighed two pounds heavier than Islam Makhachev on fight night at UFC 284.

UFC 284 took place on Saturday, February 11th of this year and highlighted Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) vs. Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) in the lightweight main event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.  The result was a unanimous decision win (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) for Makhachev.

Accusations ensued concerning Makhachev utilizing IV treatments to rehydrate in the aftermath of his weigh-in for his UFC 284 battle with Volkanovski.

Makhachev and his team denied any wrongdoing and Jeff Novitzky, Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC, stated the Australian commission found no credible evidence of rule violation.

‘The Schmo’ interviewed Ali Abdelaziz at his home in Las Vegas yesterday and Ali is weighing in on the accusations and pointing to Volkanovski’s weight:

“Don’t try to point fingers. In reality, and I got this from the UFC…. (On) Fight night, Alexander Volkanovski weighed two pounds heavier than Islam Makhachev. You want to talk about IVs? He weighed two pounds heavier than Islam. Islam didn’t get any IVs in Australia. Maybe somebody else did, but Islam did not.”

Continuing Abdelaziz said:

“Alexander Volkanovski lost, he lost fair and square. He was in his hometown, he had the crowd, the judges think he lost. I believe he lost, 4 to 1.  After the fight you can’t talk trash.”

Concluding, Ali said:

“I personally think Alexander Volkanovski is a great person. But if you want to talk sh*t, he (Volkanovski) can talk sh*t, but he didn’t. Don’t talk sh*t for him.”

Abdelaziz, 45, firmly denies any IV use by Makhachev in Australia.

‘The Great’ has expressed an interest in a rematch with Makhachev.

For now though, Alexander Volkanovski is focused on UFC 290 which takes place on Saturday July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Volkanovski will match-up with Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) in the main event featherweight title fight.

As for the 31 year old Makhachev, he’s still waiting to find out who his next opponent will be.

What do you think of Ali Abdelaziz’s comments concerning the ‘IV controversy’ at UFC 284?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

