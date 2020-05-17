Pros react to after Miguel Baeza KO’s Matt Brown at UFC on ESPN 8

Fan favorite Matt Brown returned to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 in Jacksonville for a welterweight bout with Miguel Baeza.

Brown (22-16 MMA) entered tonight’s fight looking to build off the momentum of his knockout victory over Ben Saunders which occurred at December’s UFC 245 event. That win had marked Brown’s second in a row, as he had previously defeated Diego Sanchez by way of knockout in November of 2017.

Meanwhile, Miguel Baeza entered tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event sporting an undefeated record of 8-0. ‘Caramel Thunder’ made his Octagon debut at October’s UFC Fight Night 161 event, where he captured a TKO victory over Hector Aldana.

As expected, tonight’s featured prelim proved to be a thrilling contest. Brown and Baeza went to absolute war right from the opening bell. Matt was able to hurt Miguel early with an elbow, but ‘Caramel Thunder’ responded strong to end the opening frame. In round two, Baeza landed a crushing left hook that sent Brown crashing to the Octagon canvas. The fight was quickly waved off by the referee after Miguel landed a follow up hammer fist.

Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Miguel Baeza KO’s Matt Brown at :18 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Baeza defeating Brown below:

Brown vs Baeza up next! I gotta go with Baeza great boxing great bjj very nice and humble guy! #UFCFL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 17, 2020

Saying that again I got Baeza by finish #UFCFL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 17, 2020

Matt needs to make this fight ugly! #UFCFL — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

This is a really good back-and-forth Round!! #UFCFL — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

How good are these fucking fights!!!!! — michael (@bisping) May 17, 2020

Wow holy shit — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 17, 2020

Welp 😂 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 17, 2020

Caramel thunder sounds like a delicious icecream — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) May 17, 2020

Who would you like to see Miguel Baeza fight next following his knockout victory over Matt Brown at tonight’s UFC on ESPN event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020