Matt Brown believes Alex Pereira’s technical striking has been “way overhyped” ahead of UFC 300: “Jamahal Hill can go exploit that”
UFC veteran Matt Brown has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s technical ability heading into UFC 300.
This weekend, Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 300. He’ll do so against Jamahal Hill, a former champion in his own right. The expectation is that we’re going to see an electric affair with high-level striking from both parties.
Of course, Hill is feeling as confident as he’s ever felt heading into this bout. Pereira, on the other hand, continues to keep his cool ahead of what is one of the biggest fights of his career.
In a recent podcast, Matt Brown weighed in and gave his thoughts on ‘Poatan’ and his striking.
Brown’s thoughts on Pereira/Hill
“I think it’s actually a tough matchup for Pereira because, like, Pereira is also not really technical. People way overhype how technical Alex Pereira is. He’s a gigantic human being, he’s a big 205’er. You ever go stand next to the son of a b****, he is huge. He’s bigger than most 205’ers that I know and that goes a long way, and he has enough technique and he has techniques that work for him.
“I actually watched part of his striking instructional on dynamic striking and I was like, ‘Dude, this stuff is ridiculous, he looks terrible doing this and there’s no like, breakdown.’ It’s just like no, hit like this and kick like this. It’s like, dude, you do that, not us. Anyway, the point is, he’s rough around the edges but it works great for him and I think someone like Jamahal Hill can go exploit that.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with Matt Brown? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
