Matt Brown believes Alex Pereira’s technical striking has been “way overhyped” ahead of UFC 300: “Jamahal Hill can go exploit that”

UFC veteran Matt Brown has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s technical ability heading into UFC 300.

This weekend, Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 300. He’ll do so against Jamahal Hill, a former champion in his own right. The expectation is that we’re going to see an electric affair with high-level striking from both parties.

Of course, Hill is feeling as confident as he’s ever felt heading into this bout. Pereira, on the other hand, continues to keep his cool ahead of what is one of the biggest fights of his career.

In a recent podcast, Matt Brown weighed in and gave his thoughts on ‘Poatan’ and his striking.