VIDEO | Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill share cordial fight week face-to-face ahead of UFC 300: ‘What does ‘Chama’ mean?!’

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill are laser-focused ahead of UFC 300, but that didn’t stop them from showing mutual respect.

Pereira and Hill will cap off what should be an eventful night at UFC 300 this Saturday in Las Vegas. This will be Pereira’s first light heavyweight title defense after winning Hill’s vacated title at UFC 295 in November.

Anticipation for the UFC 300 main event is prevalent ahead of fight night. Pereira and Hill have proven to be two of the most devastating strikers in recent UFC history, and are expected to put on a show inside the Octagon.

While Pereira and Hill have expressed supreme confidence in their chances at UFC 300, that hasn’t stopped them from giving credit when it’s due.