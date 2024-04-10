VIDEO | Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill share cordial fight week face-to-face ahead of UFC 300: ‘What does ‘Chama’ mean?!’

By Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill are laser-focused ahead of UFC 300, but that didn’t stop them from showing mutual respect.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Pereira and Hill will cap off what should be an eventful night at UFC 300 this Saturday in Las Vegas. This will be Pereira’s first light heavyweight title defense after winning Hill’s vacated title at UFC 295 in November.

Anticipation for the UFC 300 main event is prevalent ahead of fight night. Pereira and Hill have proven to be two of the most devastating strikers in recent UFC history, and are expected to put on a show inside the Octagon.

While Pereira and Hill have expressed supreme confidence in their chances at UFC 300, that hasn’t stopped them from giving credit when it’s due.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill showcase mutual respect ahead of UFC 300

Check out Pereira and Hill’s meet-up below. Pereira even signs a hoodie for Hill featuring all of the UFC 300 fighters’ signatures.

Hill returns after suffering a torn Achilles just months after defeating Glover Teixeira for the then-vacant title at UFC 283. He defeated Teixeira, Pereira’s coach and mentor, by unanimous decision for the belt.

Pereira’s UFC run is historic. In just a handful of professional MMA fights, he’s earned world titles in two divisions on the biggest platform of the sport.

Before the Achilles injury, Hill was one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, with recent knockouts of Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. He’s won four consecutive fights since his first career defeat to Paul Craig at UFC 263.

Despite their mutual respect, Pereira and Hill have promised a violent ending to their UFC 300 clash. Both fighters have predicted knockout victories, and their string of recent finishes makes that a plausible outcome.

All eyes will be on Pereira and Hill when they enter the Octagon at UFC 300. Fans can expect fireworks when they fight, and a lack of legitimate pre-fight bad blood between the two giants.

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

