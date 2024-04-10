Ian Machado Garry claims he has agreed to fight Colby Covington, but ‘Chaos’ has yet to sign the contract

Ian Machado Garry has claimed that he has agreed to fight Colby Covington as talk of a bout between them continues.

As we know, there’s a great deal of animosity that exists between Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington. The two have been going back and forth at one another for quite some time, and it doesn’t appear as if it’s going to stop anytime soon. Of course, the hope is that it’ll lead us down the path of a collision inside the Octagon.

For the time being, nothing official has been announced. Machado Garry is a rising star in the welterweight division whereas Covington is hoping to keep hold of his spot.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry vows to retire Colby Covington in potential UFC showdown: “He never puts on MMA gloves ever again”

In a short and sweet Instagram post, the Irishman has suggested that he has now signed a contract for a showdown with his American nemesis. However, he’s also said that Covington has yet to sign on the dotted line.