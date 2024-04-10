Hiroki Akimoto welcomes Wei Rui at ONE Fight Night 22

A highly touted promotional newcomer faces top-ranked bantamweight kickboxer Hiroki Akimoto in his first assignment under the ONE Championship banner.

Wei Rui makes his maiden appearance at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video against the former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion.

This U.S. primetime spectacle airs live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3.

Aikimoto is hailed as one of the most prolific kickboxers of his generation. In fact, he currently holds a 6-2 record in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE X in March 2022 marked a significant moment in the Japanese man’s career when he took the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title from Capitan Petchyindee.

However, his reign didn’t last long as a split-decision loss to Petchtanong Petchfergus eight months later left Akimoto without the crown he had fought so hard to claim.

Since then, Akimoto has been waiting for the opportunity to put himself back on the division’s highest pedestal.

The 31-year-old faces no ordinary opposition in his return to action.