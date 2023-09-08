Sean Strickland vows to “bring dignity back the middleweight division” in title fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

By Harry Kettle - September 8, 2023

Sean Strickland believes he will bring dignity back to the middleweight division when he goes head to head with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland at UFC 293 open workouts

On Saturday night, Sean Strickland will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. It serves as his first shot at the gold, whereas Adesanya will defend the belt for the first time in his second reign. It’s not a match-up that many had expected as the main event of UFC 293, and yet, here we are.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA HIGHLY DOUBTS SEAN STRICKLAND WILL FOLLOW THROUGH ON “MAN DANCE” PROCLAMATION: “HE’S SELLING WOLF TICKETS WHEN HE TALKS ABOUT THAT”

Strickland is the definition of the ultimate underdog but in mixed martial arts, you never know what could happen. He’s coming in ready for a war, and Adesanya is preparing for the same thing.

The stakes, understandably, are very high, and Strickland himself has noted in a recent interview that he believes the future of the division is on the line.

Strickland makes a declaration

“The fans want me to beat Izzy… I know why the company wants it, I know why the fans want it,” Strickland said. “All I can say, guys, if I win that belt, we’re gonna bring dignity back into the middleweight division.”

Quotes via MMA News

It’s difficult to know what to expect when someone like Sean Strickland is out there competing for a world championship. On one hand, it’s easy for critics to dismiss him as a pretender. On the other, he’s coming in with nothing to lose, and you could argue that there’s nothing more dangerous at this level.

What do you expect to happen when Sean Strickland challenges Israel Adesanya for the strap? Does the match-up excite you, or would you rather have seen something different? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

