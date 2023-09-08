Sean Strickland vows to “bring dignity back the middleweight division” in title fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Sean Strickland believes he will bring dignity back to the middleweight division when he goes head to head with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

On Saturday night, Sean Strickland will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. It serves as his first shot at the gold, whereas Adesanya will defend the belt for the first time in his second reign. It’s not a match-up that many had expected as the main event of UFC 293, and yet, here we are.

Strickland is the definition of the ultimate underdog but in mixed martial arts, you never know what could happen. He’s coming in ready for a war, and Adesanya is preparing for the same thing.

The stakes, understandably, are very high, and Strickland himself has noted in a recent interview that he believes the future of the division is on the line.