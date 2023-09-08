Charles Oliveira challenges former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre to a grappling match at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational event

Charles Oliveira is challenging former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre to a grappling match at the UFC Fight Pass invitational event.

The former two-division UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre, is planning to compete in the upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational event which is taking place on Thursday, December 14th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An opponent for St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) has yet to be named. Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) is letting it be known that he would be honored to face the Canadian legend in a grappling match later this year.

Speaking on MMA Fighting‘s ‘Trocação Franca’ podcast, Oliveira had this to say:

“That would be very important for me, you know? To be doing a jiu-jitsu match, a grappling match, would definitely be important for me, because I love the art.”

Continuing ‘do Bronx’ stated:

“I would really like the opportunity to grapple against St-Pierre, it would be a gigantic honor. I admire and respect him a lot. We’ve met and took a picture together, he said he was also watching me fight, so that would be great.”

Concluding, Charles Oliveira said:

“Either him or any other person, it would be great for me because it’s good to be in rhythm. I like to stay active. And like I said, it would be wonderful if it’s against St-Pierre.”

Georges St-Pierre, 42, retired from the sport after defeating Michael Bisping (30-9 MMA) in November of 2017 at UFC 217. ‘Rush’ left the UFC with an impressive 13 consecutive victories in the Octagon.

Oliveira is currently preparing to fight Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) on Saturday, October 21st at UFC 294 which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira most recently defeated Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) by KO this past June at UFC 289.

Would you like to see a grappling match between Georges St-Pierre and Charles Oliveira?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!