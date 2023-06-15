Marvin Vettori open to Khamzat Chimaev fight after he beats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75: “Bring him”

Marvin Vettori is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Vettori is set to headline UFC Vegas 75 against Jared Cannonier on Saturday night as he looks to extend his win streak to two after beating Roman Dolidze. Although Vettori is ranked third, he likely needs multiple wins to get a title shot, especially due to the fact he is 0-2 against Israel Adesanya.

With Vettori likely needing a few wins to secure a title shot, he is open to fighting Chimaev next time out if the Swede does indeed move up to middleweight. It has been rumored Chimaev will indeed move up to middleweight and does not have his next fight booked so the Italian is okay with welcoming him back to 185lbs.

“I always welcome him, everywhere. Yeah, for sure. If he wants it, I’m here. I’ve never turned down any fight. I’ve never pulled out of any fight. So please, yeah, bring him too,” Vettori said at UFC Vegas 75 media day about Chimaev.

If Marvin Vettori vs. Khamzat Chimaev does get booked it would be a very highly-anticipated matchup as the Italian is as durable as they come as he has never been finished. But, Chimaev is a finisher and has legit KO power which he would test against Vettori.

Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) as mentioned is coming off the win over Dolidze and before that lost to Whittaker. The Italian is 2-2 in his last four as he also beat Paulo Costa while losing to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. To earn the rematch, Vettori was on a five-fight win streak with notable wins over Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson, and Andrew Sanchez.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) is coming off a submission victory over Holland last September and does not have his next fight booked. In the UFC, Chimaev is 5-0 and holds notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Li Jingliang, and Gerald Meerschaert.