Jon Jones offers to train Mark Zuckerberg following talks of possible UFC fight with Elon Musk: “You already know I’m Team Zuck”

By Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023

Jon Jones has teased the idea of training Mark Zuckerberg for his rumored showdown with Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg and Jon Jones

Over the course of the last few days, we’ve seen quite the “feud” develop. Elon Musk of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook have both reportedly agreed to face off with one another. It’s been well documented that Mark Zuckerberg has done some training in recent years, but we’re not sure the same can be said for Musk.

Either way, UFC president Dana White recently revealed that it’s a real possibility.

RELATED: MARK ZUCKERBERG OPENS AS GIGANTIC FAVORITE OVER ELON MUSK IN POTENTIAL FIGHT

“They both said, ‘yeah we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, ‘is he serious?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him’ and I asked him, and he said ‘yeah, I’m dead serious.’ This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” White said to TMZ Sports about Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk. “Bigger than anything that has ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

Now, even UFC champion Jon Jones wants to get involved.

Jones backs Zuckerberg

“You already know I am Team Zuck… Let me know if you need a training partner!”

This whole situation, from top to bottom, is bizarre. Zuckerberg, Musk, White, UFC. It’s a strange combination, but for many, it’s the kind of idea that could garner a great deal of attention.

Either way, this story isn’t going away anytime soon.

Are you excited by the possibility of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk squaring off? Will Jon Jones be involved? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones Mark Zuckerberg UFC

