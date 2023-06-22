Dana White says Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are “dead serious” about fighting each other in the UFC

By Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Dana White plans to try and make Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk happen in the UFC.

Zuckerberg – the FaceBook co-founder – and Musk – the CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter – recently took shots at one another and said they would fight each other in the Octagon in the UFC. Although not many fans thought it would happen, UFC president Dana White spoke to TMZ and confirmed they are serious about making the fight happen and he hopes it can get made.

“Mark Zuckerberg responded with ‘send me location’ which is something Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. That is what send me location meant,” Dana White said to TMZ about Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk. “I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this…

“They both said, ‘yeah we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said ‘is he serious?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him’ and I asked him, and he said ‘yeah, I’m dead serious.’ This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” White continued. “Bigger than anything that has ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

Whether or not it will actually happen is to be seen, but Dana White says both guys seem serious, and he is interested in making the fight happen.

“If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see, that is what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they are serious and we can figure out a way to pull it off, I would absolutely, positively do this,” White added.

If Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk do fight each other, Dana White believes it would go down as the biggest box office success in combat sports history.

“The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that, I think it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make,” White concluded.

