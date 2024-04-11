Mark Coleman confirms he will be at UFC 300 but is unsure about presenting the BMF title: “I don’t think they’re going to ask me to do it”

By Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Mark Coleman has confirmed he will be at UFC 300 but is unsure about presenting the BMF title to the victor.

Mark Coleman

The historic UFC 300 takes place this Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the ticket is the exciting BMF title bout between existing champ Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) and Max Holloway (25-7 MMA).

Ex-heavyweight champ Mark Coleman (16-10 MMA) has been in the news as of late after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio.

It was actually ‘Blessed’ who tagged the 59-year-old Coleman as the ‘real life BMF’. Apparently Gaethje and Holloway are both in agreement that it would be awesome if Coleman presented either one of them with the BMF belt come Saturday night.

Coleman, speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘ shared his excitement about attending UFC 300:

“No, they planned on bringing me and my daughters in (already), which that was Dana White stepped right up. But then a couple days later, I see Max Holloway, who I’m a super fan of this sport, and I got respect for all these guys, but I’ve rode on the bus a couple times with Max and his little boy. I just love that guy.”

Continuing, speaking about the BMF belt, Coleman shared:

“This BMF belt, it’s gaining a lot of steam with this fight right here, because you talk about two Bad Mother Freakers – Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, they optimize BMFs. When I see them do that it just brought a tear to my eye. Just grateful. Can’t believe. Just can’t believe. Then Gaethje came out and said the same thing.”

Whether ‘The Hammer’ gets the opportunity to present the belt or not, he’s just grateful the UFC brought him to Las Vegas for the event:

“I don’t think I’m going to do it. I don’t think they’re going to ask me to do it, which I don’t expect them too. But they are bringing me in. They are treating me very well. I love UFC. I am a company man. It’s the greatest sport in the world.”

Mark-Coleman

Image via @markdcoleman

Concluding, the UFC Hall of Famer is very much looking forward to being cage side with his daughter:

“They probably already have plans and you can’t be messing up plans. It’d be just unbelievable. I can’t imagine. Just being there with some nice cageside seats with my daughter. I’m stoked. If I end up putting the belt on them or whatever else, that’s just icing on the cake. I’m just happy to be there because this is the biggest, baddest, greatest card ever put together and I’m excited about the very first prelim.”

Would you like to see Mark Coleman present the BMF belt at UFC 300 on Saturday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mark Coleman UFC UFC 300

Related

Jim Miller

Bobby Green plans to “close the curtains” on Jim Miller at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024
Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje isn’t looking past UFC 300: “I don't usually plan on being alive the day after my fights”

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

UFC star and BMF champion Justin Gaethje has made it crystal clear that he isn’t looking beyond UFC 300.

Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa accepts Sean Strickland’s offer to “do some bleeding” at UFC 302: “Let’s go Cowboy”

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Paulo Costa has seemingly accepted Sean Strickland’s offer for a middleweight showdown at UFC 302.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Photo | Aljamain Sterling is absolutely jacked ahead of featherweight debut at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling looks great heading into his featherweight debut at UFC 300.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm responds after Ronda Rousey claims she was concussed before their title fight: "She wasn't better than me"

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Holly Holm has responded to Ronda Rousey after ‘Rowdy’ claimed she was concussed going into their fight.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals he had a successful meeting with UFC officials: “Paulo Costa you got your wish”

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024
Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

In the main event of UFC 300, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira looks to defend the belt for the first time against former champ Jamahal Hill. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a -140 favorite while the American is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling believes he can "skip the line" to get featherweight title shot with a win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Aljamain Sterling believes he can earn a title shot with a win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 on Saturday.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill opens up on the ups and downs of Achilles recovery ahead of UFC 300 return: "It could've all been over"

Curtis Calhoun - April 10, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill admitted that his Achilles injury last year could’ve forced him to hang up the gloves.

Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Jessica Andrade calls to fight for women's 'BMF' title: "It would be an amazing thing"

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade wants to fight for ‘BMF’ gold.