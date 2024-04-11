Mark Coleman confirms he will be at UFC 300 but is unsure about presenting the BMF title: “I don’t think they’re going to ask me to do it”

Mark Coleman has confirmed he will be at UFC 300 but is unsure about presenting the BMF title to the victor.

The historic UFC 300 takes place this Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the ticket is the exciting BMF title bout between existing champ Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) and Max Holloway (25-7 MMA).

Ex-heavyweight champ Mark Coleman (16-10 MMA) has been in the news as of late after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio.

It was actually ‘Blessed’ who tagged the 59-year-old Coleman as the ‘real life BMF’. Apparently Gaethje and Holloway are both in agreement that it would be awesome if Coleman presented either one of them with the BMF belt come Saturday night.

Coleman, speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘ shared his excitement about attending UFC 300:

“No, they planned on bringing me and my daughters in (already), which that was Dana White stepped right up. But then a couple days later, I see Max Holloway, who I’m a super fan of this sport, and I got respect for all these guys, but I’ve rode on the bus a couple times with Max and his little boy. I just love that guy.”

Continuing, speaking about the BMF belt, Coleman shared:

“This BMF belt, it’s gaining a lot of steam with this fight right here, because you talk about two Bad Mother Freakers – Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, they optimize BMFs. When I see them do that it just brought a tear to my eye. Just grateful. Can’t believe. Just can’t believe. Then Gaethje came out and said the same thing.”

Whether ‘The Hammer’ gets the opportunity to present the belt or not, he’s just grateful the UFC brought him to Las Vegas for the event:

“I don’t think I’m going to do it. I don’t think they’re going to ask me to do it, which I don’t expect them too. But they are bringing me in. They are treating me very well. I love UFC. I am a company man. It’s the greatest sport in the world.”

Concluding, the UFC Hall of Famer is very much looking forward to being cage side with his daughter:

“They probably already have plans and you can’t be messing up plans. It’d be just unbelievable. I can’t imagine. Just being there with some nice cageside seats with my daughter. I’m stoked. If I end up putting the belt on them or whatever else, that’s just icing on the cake. I’m just happy to be there because this is the biggest, baddest, greatest card ever put together and I’m excited about the very first prelim.”

