Dana White shares high praise for Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300: “Probably the greatest featherweight of all time”

By Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Dana White is sharing high praise for Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300.

UFC

The much-anticipated historic UFC 300 will take place this Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the ticket is a lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) and Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) for the BMF belt.

Gaethje, the current BMF champion, last fought in July of last year at UFC 291, defeating Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) by KO at 1:00 of round 2.

Holloway, has won two in a row coming into his battle with ‘The Highlight’, defeating Arnold Allen (19-3 MMA) and ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-8 MMA) respectively.

It was during a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN‘s ‘First Take’ that Dana White shared his thoughts on the BMF title showdown and Max Holloway:

“Max Holloway, always a big fan favorite. Probably the greatest featherweight of all time. Going up against Gaethje, who is a human highlight reel.”

Bold praise for Holloway from UFC CEO Dana White – I wonder where that puts Alexander Volkanovski in the mix?

Continuing, White explained where the BMF idea was built:

“The idea of the BMF was built right here in this room. There’s always these fights that the fans love, whether it’s a (Jorge) Masvidal vs. (Nate) Diaz, you know, those types of fights — Gaethje and Holloway. We were sitting in here one day and thought about building this BMF title and who’s better fit for this thing than Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway? We thought about it in here. I told the guys, ‘Tell me if I’m crazy, but what do you think of this idea?’ They loved it, the fans love it, and here we go.”

White went on to share his exhilaration with the UFC 300 card:

“When you think about it, it’s the greatest card ever assembled in combat sports history. Not just UFC, not just MMA, ever.”

Are you looking forward to the BMF fight this Saturday night? Do you agree with Dana White that Max Holloway is ‘the greatest featherweight of all time’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

