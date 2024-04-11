Bobby Green plans to “close the curtains” on Jim Miller at UFC 300

MMA veteran Bobby Green has explained how he plans on closing the curtain on Jim Miller at UFC 300.

This weekend, we’re going to see a parade of high profile bouts take place at UFC 300. One of the most intriguing, we’d argue, will see Bobby Green lock horns with Jim Miller. These two have already had some great moments in their respective careers and now, they’ll compete on a huge stage in Las Vegas.

The stakes are high but beyond that, the expectation is that they’ll both go out there and give it everything they’ve got. Green is seen by many as the favorite, but counting out Miller is a mistake that many have made in the past.

During media day, Bobby was asked about the importance of UFC 300 – as well as what he plans to do to Jim.