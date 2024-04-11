Bobby Green plans to “close the curtains” on Jim Miller at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

MMA veteran Bobby Green has explained how he plans on closing the curtain on Jim Miller at UFC 300.

Jim Miller

This weekend, we’re going to see a parade of high profile bouts take place at UFC 300. One of the most intriguing, we’d argue, will see Bobby Green lock horns with Jim Miller. These two have already had some great moments in their respective careers and now, they’ll compete on a huge stage in Las Vegas.

The stakes are high but beyond that, the expectation is that they’ll both go out there and give it everything they’ve got. Green is seen by many as the favorite, but counting out Miller is a mistake that many have made in the past.

RELATED: Jim Miller plans to “frustrate” Bobby Green at UFC 300, lays out retirement plan

During media day, Bobby was asked about the importance of UFC 300 – as well as what he plans to do to Jim.

Green’s Miller plan

“I am super honored, I’m honored that I’m on this card, because there could have been 1,000 other people that was on this card that I can think of. The fact they threw my ass on there, you know, little poor me, it’s f*cking sick.”

“We definitely going to close the curtains on him [Miller],” Green said. “Fourth time’s a charm. … Maybe it’s meant to be. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 40 grand, maybe it wasn’t worth it for 80 grand. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 100 grand. Now we’re getting closer to 200s.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, because this one promises to be a barnburner.

What do you expect to happen when Bobby Green and Jim Miller collide at UFC 300? How much longer do you think they both have in the sport before hanging up their gloves? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

