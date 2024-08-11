UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal defeats Damon Jackson (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the co-main event between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal.

Mariscal missed the featherweight limit by three and a half pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse which will go to Jackson.

Damon Jackson (23-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split-decision win over Alexander Hernandez at April’s UFC Vegas 90 event. ‘Action’ has gone 5-2 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Chepe Mariscal (17-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent being a split-decision victory over Morgan Charriere in April of this year.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 95 co-main event begins and both men comes out swinging leather. Damon Jackson forces the clinch and lands some solid knees to the body. Chepe Mariscal breaks free and lands a couple of good shots on his way out. Another clinch and this time Mariscal lands a beautiful judo throw. Jackson pops right back up this his feet and lands a knee from the clinch. The fighters separate and Chepe connects with a good 1-2. Jackson charges in and Mariscal connects with another judo throw. Damon pops up to his feet and shoots for a single leg takedown. Mariscal is able to stay on his feet. They trade shots in the clinch as round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 95 co-main event begins and the fighters are right back to battling in the clinch. Chepe Mariscal goes for a single leg and pushes Damon Jackson up against the cage. ‘Action’ throws a knee, but it connects low and to the groin of his opponent. We restart and Jackson lands some more good knees to the body. Mariscal reverses the position and puts Jackson on the fence. Chepe lands a trip and gets Damon down to the canvas. He throws some short punches. He gets better position and starts raining down punishment. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Damon Jackson likely needs to score a finish if he wants to emerge victorious. He initiates another clinch to start the ground. Chepe Mariscal quickly reverses the position. He lands some good punches on the break. Chepe charges in and picks up Jackson and dumps him on the mat. He gets on Jackson’s back, but Damon spins and gets top control. ‘Action’ moves to take the back, but Mariscal slips out and gets back to his feet. Jackson changes levels and shoots in for a takedown. He gets it! Chepe throws up a triangle choke attempt and unloads some elbows from off his back. After a scramble, Mariscal takes top position and begins raining down heavy ground and pound. The horn sounds to end the late destruction.

Big win for Chepe Mariscal 💪 He earns the Unanimous Decision in our co-main event!#UFCVegas95 is LIVE on @ESPN & @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/EqPs7b3YAa — UFC (@ufc) August 11, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal def. Damon Jackson by unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-26)

