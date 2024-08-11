UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal defeats Damon Jackson (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the co-main event between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal.

Chepe Mariscal

Mariscal missed the featherweight limit by three and a half pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse which will go to Jackson.

Damon Jackson (23-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split-decision win over Alexander Hernandez at April’s UFC Vegas 90 event. ‘Action’ has gone 5-2 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Chepe Mariscal (17-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent being a split-decision victory over Morgan Charriere in April of this year.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 95 co-main event begins and both men comes out swinging leather. Damon Jackson forces the clinch and lands some solid knees to the body. Chepe Mariscal breaks free and lands a couple of good shots on his way out. Another clinch and this time Mariscal lands a beautiful judo throw. Jackson pops right back up this his feet and lands a knee from the clinch. The fighters separate and Chepe connects with a good 1-2. Jackson charges in and Mariscal connects with another judo throw. Damon pops up to his feet and shoots for a single leg takedown. Mariscal is able to stay on his feet. They trade shots in the clinch as round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 95 co-main event begins and the fighters are right back to battling in the clinch. Chepe Mariscal goes for a single leg and pushes Damon Jackson up against the cage. ‘Action’ throws a knee, but it connects low and to the groin of his opponent. We restart and Jackson lands some more good knees to the body. Mariscal reverses the position and puts Jackson on the fence. Chepe lands a trip and gets Damon down to the canvas. He throws some short punches. He gets better position and starts raining down punishment. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Damon Jackson likely needs to score a finish if he wants to emerge victorious. He initiates another clinch to start the ground. Chepe Mariscal quickly reverses the position. He lands some good punches on the break. Chepe charges in and picks up Jackson and dumps him on the mat. He gets on Jackson’s back, but Damon spins and gets top control. ‘Action’ moves to take the back, but Mariscal slips out and gets back to his feet. Jackson changes levels and shoots in for a takedown. He gets it! Chepe throws up a triangle choke attempt and unloads some elbows from off his back. After a scramble, Mariscal takes top position and begins raining down heavy ground and pound. The horn sounds to end the late destruction.

Official UFC Vegas 95 Results:  Chepe Mariscal def. Damon Jackson by unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-26)

Who would you like to see Mariscal fight next following his victory over Jackson this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chepe Mariscal Damon Jackson UFC UFC Vegas 95

Related

Chris Gutierrez

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez defeats Quang Le (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
Darren Till, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Dana White
Darren Till

Darren Till explains why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad: "He probably wouldn’t be the champion I’d want"

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is explaining why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad.

UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC, Marcin Tybura, Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac.

Anthony Smith, Dominick Reyes
dominick reyes

REPORT | Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes booked for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes will reportedly collide at the year’s end pay-per-view event.

Daniel Cormier, Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier cautions Belal Muhammad amidst intensifying Kamaru Usman beef: "Be careful what you wish for!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Belal Muhammad might be biting off more than he can chew when it comes to his growing beef with Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan

Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024
Donald Trump, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Donald Trump feuds with Joe Rogan after UFC commentator shows support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "How loudly he gets booed"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall frustrated with 'old' Stipe Miocic getting Jon Jones fight over him: "The guy needs to be Joe Biden'd mate"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is starting to get frustrated with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Deiveson Figueiredo not sold on Sean O’Malley’s punching power: “It would be really hard for him to knock me out”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is saying he’s not sold on the punching power of reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, BMF
Max Holloway

Former MMA champion says Max Holloway is stylistically “a bad matchup” for Ilia Topuria: “That’s going to be his downfall”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson says Max Holloway is stylistically ‘a bad matchup’ for Ilia Topuria.