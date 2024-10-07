Dana White reacts to the “atrocious” judging at UFC 307

By Harry Kettle - October 7, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on what he deemed to be atrocious judging at UFC 307 last weekend.

Dana White

UFC 307 is officially in the books following an electric night in Salt Lake City, Utah. The promotion put on another exciting card with plenty of highlights from top to bottom. However, one major talking point coming out of the event was the state of the judging.

For many, there were some questionable decisions across the board from the three judges scoring at Octagon side. Two of the more notable instances were Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista and Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena, both of which were pretty close fights.

Someone who has experience when it comes to dealing with poor judges is Dana White. During the post-fight press conference, White spoke candidly about the state of the judging.

White shows anger at judging

“I thought the judging was atrocious tonight. I’ll just leave it at that. It was atrocious.”

There was a lot to get excited about coming out of UFC 307. At the same time, it’ll be hard for a lot of fans to digest some of the results. Dana White isn’t able to have much say on who the judges are, but commissions need to start taking a closer look at the record of some of these people.

Hopefully, we aren’t having a similar conversation in the wake of UFC 308 in a few weeks.

Do you agree with the comments made by UFC president Dana White here? Which decisions from UFC 307 did you question and why? What should be done in order to try and improve the quality of judging from the event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

