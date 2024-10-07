Dana White reacts to the “atrocious” judging at UFC 307

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on what he deemed to be atrocious judging at UFC 307 last weekend.

UFC 307 is officially in the books following an electric night in Salt Lake City, Utah. The promotion put on another exciting card with plenty of highlights from top to bottom. However, one major talking point coming out of the event was the state of the judging.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to PFL posting a video putting down Kayla Harrison hours prior to her fight at UFC 307: “They’re drowning”

For many, there were some questionable decisions across the board from the three judges scoring at Octagon side. Two of the more notable instances were Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista and Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena, both of which were pretty close fights.

Someone who has experience when it comes to dealing with poor judges is Dana White. During the post-fight press conference, White spoke candidly about the state of the judging.