Marc Goddard explains why he will never referee a Leon Edwards fight
MMA referee Marc Goddard has explained why fans will never see him referee a Leon Edwards fight.
In the eyes of many, Marc Goddard is one of the best referees in all of mixed martial arts. He has been at the heart of many incredible moments in the sport over the course of the last decade-plus, and that’ll continue to be the case as we look ahead to the future. Of course, he’s had his critics, but that’s always going to be the case in a job like that.
Leon Edwards, meanwhile, is the UFC welterweight champion and will defend his crown later this month. He’ll do so against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.
During a recent podcast appearance, Goddard explained why he will never ref a fight involving ‘Rocky’.
Goddard on Edwards
“Leon Edwards. You’ve never saw me referee Leon Edwards in the UFC, and you never will. Why? Because I was Leon Edwards’ first coach. MMA. Way, way, way back when he was just an amateur. When Leon first walked into that gym as a raw amateur, a raw novice with no experience. Now look at him. UFC welterweight champion of the world. But you’ve never saw me referee him and you never will, because we’ll just keep it, I don’t want any hassle. I don’t wanna be put in a predicament where I’m making a call that could go against him. So, it’s both ways.”
How do you rank Marc Goddard when it comes to discussing referees in mixed martial arts? Are you excited for the return of Leon Edwards? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
