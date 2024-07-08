Marc Goddard explains why he will never referee a Leon Edwards fight

MMA referee Marc Goddard has explained why fans will never see him referee a Leon Edwards fight.

In the eyes of many, Marc Goddard is one of the best referees in all of mixed martial arts. He has been at the heart of many incredible moments in the sport over the course of the last decade-plus, and that’ll continue to be the case as we look ahead to the future. Of course, he’s had his critics, but that’s always going to be the case in a job like that.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, is the UFC welterweight champion and will defend his crown later this month. He’ll do so against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

During a recent podcast appearance, Goddard explained why he will never ref a fight involving ‘Rocky’.