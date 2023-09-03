Manon Fiorot following UFC Paris win over Rose Namajunas: “I don’t see why I’d fight Erin Blanchfield”

Manon Fiorot Scoffs At Erin Blanchfield Fight

During the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, Manon Fiorot scoffed at the idea of fighting Erin Blanchfield in a number one contender fight for the UFC flyweight gold (h/t MMAJunkie).

“To me, I clearly deserve the title shot,” Fiorot said. “I don’t see why I’d fight Erin. But if I have to, and I don’t have a choice, for sure it’s going to be an easy fight for me.”

Blanchfield is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos. She’s now riding a nine-fight winning streak. Her lone pro MMA loss was back in early 2019.

Fiorot also discussed her win over former two-time UFC strawweight titleholder Namajunas. She believes “Thug” Rose was out of her element at 125 pounds.

“I think she’s lacking a bit of power in this weight class,” Fiorot said. “I don’t know what she’s going to do after, if she’s going to stay there or go back, but I don’t think it’s her weight class.”

Fiorot had long questioned Namajunas’ effectiveness at flyweight. Before UFC Paris, she told MMAJunkie that from a physical aspect, Namajunas was at a disadvantage.

“Yeah, I’m taller and stronger, and I’m pretty sure in a few months you can’t well prepare for flyweight,” Manon Fiorot stated in the interview when asked about Rose Namajunas. “I don’t know, I think she takes her time and she’s well prepared but I think I have a big advantage on the power and the size.”

She continued, “I didn’t take a look at her last fight, to be honest, I think I saw two or three rounds of the Carla Esparza fight. But I prepare myself for the best, and for me, I face the best… For me, I’m better at all the facets of MMA. Wrestling, grappling, and stand up too, I think I have a big advantage in the physical [ability] too.”