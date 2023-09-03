Manon Fiorot following UFC Paris win over Rose Namajunas: “I don’t see why I’d fight Erin Blanchfield”
Manon Fiorot believes she’s due for a title shot following her UFC Paris victory over Rose Namajunas.
Fiorot and Namajunas shared the Octagon inside Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 2. The bout went the distance and Fiorot was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Most agree that at this point, Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield are the two names to look at for the winner of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.
Manon Fiorot Scoffs At Erin Blanchfield Fight
During the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, Manon Fiorot scoffed at the idea of fighting Erin Blanchfield in a number one contender fight for the UFC flyweight gold (h/t MMAJunkie).
“To me, I clearly deserve the title shot,” Fiorot said. “I don’t see why I’d fight Erin. But if I have to, and I don’t have a choice, for sure it’s going to be an easy fight for me.”
Blanchfield is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos. She’s now riding a nine-fight winning streak. Her lone pro MMA loss was back in early 2019.
Fiorot also discussed her win over former two-time UFC strawweight titleholder Namajunas. She believes “Thug” Rose was out of her element at 125 pounds.
“I think she’s lacking a bit of power in this weight class,” Fiorot said. “I don’t know what she’s going to do after, if she’s going to stay there or go back, but I don’t think it’s her weight class.”
Fiorot had long questioned Namajunas’ effectiveness at flyweight. Before UFC Paris, she told MMAJunkie that from a physical aspect, Namajunas was at a disadvantage.
“Yeah, I’m taller and stronger, and I’m pretty sure in a few months you can’t well prepare for flyweight,” Manon Fiorot stated in the interview when asked about Rose Namajunas. “I don’t know, I think she takes her time and she’s well prepared but I think I have a big advantage on the power and the size.”
She continued, “I didn’t take a look at her last fight, to be honest, I think I saw two or three rounds of the Carla Esparza fight. But I prepare myself for the best, and for me, I face the best… For me, I’m better at all the facets of MMA. Wrestling, grappling, and stand up too, I think I have a big advantage in the physical [ability] too.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Erin Blanchfield Manon Fiorot UFC