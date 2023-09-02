UFC Paris Bonus Report: Ciryl Gane one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to France for today’s UFC Paris event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac.

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Ciryl Gane was able to keep the fight standing, this despite Serghei Spivac’s best efforts to get the contest to the ground. ‘Bon Gamin’ peppered ‘The Polar Bear’ with punches throughout the fight and wound up cruising to a second-round TKO victory following a wicked final flurry of punches.

UFC Paris was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight fight featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Manon Fiorot. The bout turned out to be a closely contested back and forth affair. Rose Namajunas attempts to get the fight to the floor on numerous occasions, but Manon Fiorot did a great job of keeping the fight standing for the majority of the fifteen-minute contest. While both fighters landed some big shots, it was Manon who got off the better volume. With that, Fiorot pulled off an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that ___ fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Benoit Saint Denis and Thiago Moises each earned an extra $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Paris main card. Saint Denis won the contest by second-round TKO.

Performance of the night: Ciryl Gane pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Serghei Spivac int today’s event headliner.

Performance of the night: Morgan Charriere earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Manolo Zecchini.

