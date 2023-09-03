Ciryl Gane reacts to Tom Aspinall’s callout following UFC Paris: “This is a new era for the heavyweight division”
Ciryl Gane has responded to Tom Aspinall following UFC Paris.
Gane had a successful outing against Serghei Spivac in the main event of the card on September 2. Gane won the fight in the second round via TKO. One fighter who was paying attention to the action was Aspinall, who has called for a fight against “Bon Gamin.” The former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder has responded.
Ciryl Gane Responds To Tom Aspinall
Speaking to reporters during the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, Ciryl Gane discussed the possibility of sharing the Octagon with Tom Aspinall (h/t MMAFighting).
“I know he called out my name, but that’s perfectly normal in this position. He wants to go up [the rankings],” Gane said of Aspinall. “But me too. You know what I mean? So I did a mistake, it was my first real mistake unfortunately and the people were a little bit hard with me, it was a little bit painful. But tonight I proved, with all of the pressure I can have, I did very great and I proved it … and I want to go back to the belt, for sure.”
Gane went on to say he understands a new generation of heavyweights is entering the fray, but he wants to prove he can be ahead of the pack.
“This is a new era for the heavyweight division and you have some big movement. We’re waiting for the big title fight with two GOATs, maybe they’re going to retire,” Gane added. “So for me, the good way is to go back [and see how everything plays out]. It was my mission tonight to shine, to prove I’m still here and I want to go back to the belt. So we will see, we will see for the moment.”
Whether or not Gane can break out and become the true heavyweight ruler remains to be seen.
