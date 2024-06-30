Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira’s stoppage victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303: “I believe I will knock you out”

Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message to Alex Pereira following the latter’s decisive victory at UFC 303 last night.

On Saturday, Alex Pereira finished off International Fight Week with a real bang. He knocked out Jiri Prochazka for the second time, successfully retaining his UFC light heavyweight championship in the process. He did so on short notice, saving the card after Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw due to a broken toe.

It was quite the moment for ‘Poatan’ as his star power continues to go through the roof. He’s easily one of the most popular fighters on the planet, and a win like this will do him no harm whatsoever. Of course, a lot of folks tend to look forward to the future straight after wins like this, which is easy to do in mixed martial arts.

After the dust settled on the event, light heavyweight challenger Magomed Ankalaev decided to offer up his thoughts.