Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira’s stoppage victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303: “I believe I will knock you out”

By Harry Kettle - June 30, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message to Alex Pereira following the latter’s decisive victory at UFC 303 last night.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

On Saturday, Alex Pereira finished off International Fight Week with a real bang. He knocked out Jiri Prochazka for the second time, successfully retaining his UFC light heavyweight championship in the process. He did so on short notice, saving the card after Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw due to a broken toe.

RELATED: Alex Pereira reveals his interest in Magomed Ankalaev showdown following UFC 303

It was quite the moment for ‘Poatan’ as his star power continues to go through the roof. He’s easily one of the most popular fighters on the planet, and a win like this will do him no harm whatsoever. Of course, a lot of folks tend to look forward to the future straight after wins like this, which is easy to do in mixed martial arts.

After the dust settled on the event, light heavyweight challenger Magomed Ankalaev decided to offer up his thoughts.

Ankalaev sends a message to Pereira

“@AlexPereiraUFC congratulations champ. I’m very impressed but the boss @danawhite always says this is the sport of opportunities and all I want is an opportunity and I don’t need wrestling I have enough striking to test your chin. I believe I will knock you out. @Mickmaynard2”

Nobody knows for sure what’s going to come next for Alex Pereira, and the same goes for Magomed Ankalaev. Alas, if last night was anything to go by, Ankalaev should probably be prepared for the fight of his life as the champ continues to shine.

What did you make of Alex Pereira’s victory over Jiri Prochakza? Would you be interested in seeing him take on Magomed Ankalaev next and if so, do you believe he would be the favorite? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Alex Pereira wins title

UFC 303 Bonus Report: Alex Pereira one of six fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024
Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303, UFC, Pros React
Jiri Prochazka

Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 303 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303 Results: Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 303 results, including the main event title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Diego Lopes, Dan Ige, UFC 303, Pros react, UFC
Dan Ige

Pros react after Diego Lopes defeats Dan Ige at UFC 303

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 303 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Dan Ige

UFC 303 Results: Diego Lopes defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 303 results, including the co-main event between Dan Ige and Diego Lopes.

Roman Dolidze, UFC 303, Results, Anthony Smith, UFC

UFC 303 Results: Roman Dolidze defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024
Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page
Michael Page

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page at UFC 303: "MVP won that one"

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 303 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Ian Machado Garry
Michael Page

UFC 303 Results: Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 303 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Dan Ige, UFC, UFC Vegas 86, Pros react
Dan Ige

Brian Ortega out, Dan Ige steps in to fight Diego Lopes at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2024

A major change has happened to UFC 303 as the co-main event as Brian Ortega is out of his fight against Diego Lopes and Dan Ige has stepped up on short notice.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland provides update on immediate UFC future

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

UFC fan favorite Kevin Holland has provided an update on what he wants from his immediate fighting future.