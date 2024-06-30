Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira’s stoppage victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303: “I believe I will knock you out”
Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message to Alex Pereira following the latter’s decisive victory at UFC 303 last night.
On Saturday, Alex Pereira finished off International Fight Week with a real bang. He knocked out Jiri Prochazka for the second time, successfully retaining his UFC light heavyweight championship in the process. He did so on short notice, saving the card after Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw due to a broken toe.
RELATED: Alex Pereira reveals his interest in Magomed Ankalaev showdown following UFC 303
It was quite the moment for ‘Poatan’ as his star power continues to go through the roof. He’s easily one of the most popular fighters on the planet, and a win like this will do him no harm whatsoever. Of course, a lot of folks tend to look forward to the future straight after wins like this, which is easy to do in mixed martial arts.
After the dust settled on the event, light heavyweight challenger Magomed Ankalaev decided to offer up his thoughts.
@AlexPereiraUFC congratulations champ, I’m very impressed but the Boss @danawhite always says this is the sport of opportunities and all I want is an opportunity and I don’t need wrestling I have enough striking to test your chin. I believe I will knock you out. @Mickmaynard2
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) June 30, 2024
Ankalaev sends a message to Pereira
“@AlexPereiraUFC congratulations champ. I’m very impressed but the boss @danawhite always says this is the sport of opportunities and all I want is an opportunity and I don’t need wrestling I have enough striking to test your chin. I believe I will knock you out. @Mickmaynard2”
Nobody knows for sure what’s going to come next for Alex Pereira, and the same goes for Magomed Ankalaev. Alas, if last night was anything to go by, Ankalaev should probably be prepared for the fight of his life as the champ continues to shine.
What did you make of Alex Pereira’s victory over Jiri Prochakza? Would you be interested in seeing him take on Magomed Ankalaev next and if so, do you believe he would be the favorite? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC