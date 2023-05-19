Darren Till launches Gorilla Fight Club with South African politician Duduzane Zuma: “This is a brand-new concept combining both sport and entertainment”
Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is now in the fight promoter space.
Till has partnered with South African businessman and politician Duduzane Zuma to launch Gorilla Fight Club. Zuma discussed the promotion during an interview with Times Live.
“This is a brand-new concept combining both sport and entertainment while bringing together many popular global stars with huge followings from across a variety of industries,” said Zuma.
“In recent years we have seen various external figures move into the world of boxing and there is no doubting the affect it can have globally and the huge numbers it attracts.”
Darren Till On Gorilla Fight Club
Darren Till also commented on his new fight promotion venture.
