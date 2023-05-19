Darren Till launches Gorilla Fight Club with South African politician Duduzane Zuma: “This is a brand-new concept combining both sport and entertainment”

“This is a very exciting project and having been in and around combat sports for the majority of my life, I’m fully confident Gorilla Fight Club will change the face of the industry,” he said.

“The launch ensures fight fans around the world can now look forward to a series of groundbreaking events which will shock and excite in equal measure.

“Our aim is to grow the brand on a global level and with a highly experienced and skilled team on board, everything is in place for us to make it a major success.”

Gorilla Fight Club’s aim is to feature celebrities mixing it up inside the boxing ring. This ranges from sports stars to influencers to actors, musicians, and many more.

Fight fans are well aware of the impact that influencer boxing has made, for better or worse. It’s clear that Gorilla Fight Club will look to capitalize on the craze. The promotion’s inaugural event is expected to take place later this year. The organization wants to add celebrities on the card with huge social media followings. Time will tell how this will ultimately shake out, but the honeymoon period is in full effect.