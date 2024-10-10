Mackenzie Dern’s husband arrested for alleged assault on her ex-husband

Mackenzie Dern’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out

Santos issued the following statement to MMAFighting.com:

“Mackenzie Dern is my ex-wife and after our divorce she married Antonio ‘Malvado’ Jose Trocoli da Silveira Filho,” Santos said. “We divorced and have shared custody of our daughter Moa, but Antonio never stopped following me. We had a deal that he would not be part of the custody but he was always nearby, threatening and disturbing in every custody change. He sent messages through Moa, saying he would beat me up, and Moa told me clearly.

“I dropped my daughter at school this past Friday and was going back home on a skateboard when I saw a white car stop, and I started recording. It was Antonio. He got out of the car and punched me, and the car kept moving [along], and he ran back inside the car. Cops were called, there were several witnesses, and Antonio was arrested for battery.”

There has been no response from Trocoli up to this point. Trocoli made his UFC debut back in June. He was stopped by Shara Magomedov in the third round.

Trocoli is expected to be back inside the Octagon on November 9th. He is scheduled to share the Octagon with Tresean Gore for a UFC Fight Night event. Whether or not his alleged battery will impact that plan remains to be seen.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on this developing story.