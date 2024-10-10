The UFC parts ways with 12 fighters in recent roster purge

UFC Cuts 12 Fighters Including Ovince Saint Preux

Among those dropped from the UFC roster is Ovince Saint Preux. The 45-fight veteran had been on the UFC roster since 2013. At the age of 41 and coming off a loss to Ryan Spann, Saint Preux is gone from the UFC.

Another interesting name on this list is Karl Williams. Some fans have criticized the UFC brass for dropping Williams, who went 3-0 under the promotion before dropping a unanimous decision to Jhonata Diniz.

Here is a full list of the latest UFC roster cuts:

Ovince Saint Preux

Brian Kelleher

Karl Williams

Ricky Glenn

Kleydson Rodrigues

Victor Altamirano

Da Woon Jung

Kay Kruschewsky

Brianna Fortino

Victoria Leonardo

Danyelle Wolf

Jarno Errens

There’s usually a bit of controversy within the MMA community whenever roster cuts are made. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dana White told reporters that even during the lockdown the roster cuts were never about fighter pay.

“We’ve been making these same moves every weekend for 20 years. We haven’t in the past few months. It has nothing to do with fighter pay or anything else. It just hasn’t been done in a few months during the pandemic. If I was trying to save money, I would be laying off employees like every other company in America right now. That’s how you save money during something like this. I have honored every fighter contract and have not laid off one employee during this pandemic,” White said.

The staff at BJPenn.com wishes all 12 released fighters the very best in their next chapter.