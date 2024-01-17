As per The Orange County Register, Mackenzie Dern will replace the injured Tatiana Suarez in a showdown with Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

Many fans were excited to see the return of Tatiana Suarez next month with the belief being that it’s just a matter of time before she becomes a number one contender. Alas, that isn’t going to happen, with an injury ensuring that her contest with Amanda Lemos will not go ahead – for now.

Instead, the task falls to Mackenzie Dern. The 30-year-old is coming off the back of a devastating and one-sided defeat at the hands of Jessica Andrade, with her hope being that she can use this as a way to vault back into contention.

In a recent social media post, the aforementioned Suarez spoke candidly about her removal from UFC 298.