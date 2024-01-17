Mackenzie Dern set to replace Tatiana Suarez and fight Amanda Lemos at UFC 298
As per The Orange County Register, Mackenzie Dern will replace the injured Tatiana Suarez in a showdown with Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.
Many fans were excited to see the return of Tatiana Suarez next month with the belief being that it’s just a matter of time before she becomes a number one contender. Alas, that isn’t going to happen, with an injury ensuring that her contest with Amanda Lemos will not go ahead – for now.
Instead, the task falls to Mackenzie Dern. The 30-year-old is coming off the back of a devastating and one-sided defeat at the hands of Jessica Andrade, with her hope being that she can use this as a way to vault back into contention.
In a recent social media post, the aforementioned Suarez spoke candidly about her removal from UFC 298.
Suarez responds to recent injury
“I’m making this post because I know there are many people who support me that are concerned. I won’t be out for long. A minor setback. I asked to postpone just a few weeks so I could heal up and train. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Sometimes it’s jsut not meant to be. I apologize to @amandalemos_ufc some things are just out of our control.
“Injuries happen it’s part of the game. I’m thankful it’s not something that will keep me out for an extended amount of time. All I can do now is focus on the things I can control and that’s stay on the grind. Mentally focused and continuously learning and evolving. Doing what I can and striving for greatness every day. Even if that’s a lift, a mitt session or simply watching film, I’ll continue to make my run this year. 2024. Thank you for your support.”
