Pros react after Tatiana Suarez subs Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was co-headlined by a strawweight fight featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Tatiana Suarez.

Andrade (24-12 MMA) entered the contest with hopes of snapping her two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC 288 event, where she suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, Jessica had suffered a submission loss to Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight contest.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA) was looking to keep her perfect record intact when she took to the Octagon this evening in Nashville. The 32-year-old was coming off a submission win over Montana De La Rose in her most previous effort this past February.

Tonight’s UFC Nashville co-main event resulted in a second-round submission victory for the still undefeated Tatiana Suarez. The streaking contender was able to catch Jessica Andrade in a tight guillotine choke in round two and the former champion had no choice but to tapout or go to sleep.

Official UFC Nashville Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Jessica Andrade via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Andrade vs. Suarez’ below:

So the jab is on a coffee break this fight?! Lol — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 6, 2023

Tatiana representing for the wrestlers let’s go!! #UFCNashville — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 6, 2023

Andrade now on the longest losing streak of her career after dropping three in a row. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 6, 2023

This woman is very, very good. UFC Champion material 100%! https://t.co/JQKYvPQUU2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2023

What a performance from Tatiana Suarez 👏🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 6, 2023

