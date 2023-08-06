Pros react after Tatiana Suarez subs Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville
Andrade (24-12 MMA) entered the contest with hopes of snapping her two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC 288 event, where she suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, Jessica had suffered a submission loss to Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight contest.
Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA) was looking to keep her perfect record intact when she took to the Octagon this evening in Nashville. The 32-year-old was coming off a submission win over Montana De La Rose in her most previous effort this past February.
Tonight’s UFC Nashville co-main event resulted in a second-round submission victory for the still undefeated Tatiana Suarez. The streaking contender was able to catch Jessica Andrade in a tight guillotine choke in round two and the former champion had no choice but to tapout or go to sleep.
Official UFC Nashville Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Jessica Andrade via submission in Round 2
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Andrade vs. Suarez’ below:
So the jab is on a coffee break this fight?! Lol
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 6, 2023
Post-fight reactions to Tatiana Suarez defeating Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville:
Tatiana representing for the wrestlers let’s go!! #UFCNashville
— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 6, 2023
Andrade now on the longest losing streak of her career after dropping three in a row.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 6, 2023
This woman is very, very good. UFC Champion material 100%! https://t.co/JQKYvPQUU2
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2023
What a performance from Tatiana Suarez 👏🏼
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 6, 2023
Who would you like to see Tatiana Suarez fight next following her submission victory over Jessica Andrade this evening in Tennessee?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jessica Andrade Tatiana Suarez UFC UFC Nashville