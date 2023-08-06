Pros react after Tatiana Suarez subs Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville

By Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was co-headlined by a strawweight fight featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez, Jessican Andrade, UFC Nashville, UFC, Results

Andrade (24-12 MMA) entered the contest with hopes of snapping her two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC 288 event, where she suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, Jessica had suffered a submission loss to Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight contest.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA) was looking to keep her perfect record intact when she took to the Octagon this evening in Nashville. The 32-year-old was coming off a submission win over Montana De La Rose in her most previous effort this past February.

Tonight’s UFC Nashville co-main event resulted in a second-round submission victory for the still undefeated Tatiana Suarez. The streaking contender was able to catch Jessica Andrade in a tight guillotine choke in round two and the former champion had no choice but to tapout or go to sleep.

Official UFC Nashville Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Jessica Andrade via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Andrade vs. Suarez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Tatiana Suarez defeating Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville:

Who would you like to see Tatiana Suarez fight next following her submission victory over Jessica Andrade this evening in Tennessee?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

