Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat plans to give Johan Ghazali a rude awakening at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2024

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is unfazed by the hype surrounding Johan Ghazali.

John Ghazali and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Both men face each other in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime card takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Ghazali’s run in ONE Championship has been nothing short of spectacular. He has won five consecutive matches, with four of them coming by way of knockout.

Duy Nhat does not shy away from recognizing his opponent’s achievements. He understands the admiration and accolades showered upon Ghazali.

“Johan Ghazali is a young one that is absolutely on the rise. He is strong, fast, and athletic, probably a great combination from his Malay and Westerner parents. His knockout power is no joke, either. In comparison, I’m not as athletic as he is. A fight with him is not going to be easy,” the Vietnamese striker said.

“Johan started training and fighting when he was just a boy, so even with the age difference, I won’t treat him like a young fighter with little experience.”

However, “No. 1” is not one to back down from a challenge. In fact, he anticipates having his hands full against the Rentap Muay Thai representative right from the get-go.

“He is no doubt a talented fighter. I do believe one day, he will rise to the same height as Rodtang [Jitmuangnon],” Duy Nhat said.

“Johan is brave, aggressive, and puts a lot of pressure on his opponents. It reminds me of how I had fought in my younger years as a fighter.”

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat sees loopholes in Johan Ghazali’s game

While Johan Ghazali is viewed as a future superstar in the division, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat sees a strategic path to victory at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

Duy Nhat believes his technical acumen will be crucial in handling his younger opponent’s firepower.

“I’m curious to see how he will act if his striking combos get countered or aren’t as damaging as he wanted, and what he will do if he doesn’t get the upper hand in exchanging strikes,” Duy Nhat said. “I will test those in the fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

