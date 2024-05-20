Anderson Silva opens as a massive favorite over Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match

Anderson Silva has opened as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match.

It was announced on Sunday that Silva will have his final fight in Brazil on June 15 in Sao Paulo against Sonnen. The fight came together as a massive surprise, as it is on short notice, but it will be a professional bout and will be five, two-minute rounds.

Following the fight being made, BetOnline released odds for the bout and Anderson Silva is a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Chael Sonnen.

Boxing odds:

Anderson Silva -500

Chael Sonnen +325

If you like Silva to win, you will need to bet $500 to win $100, while those odds imply an 83.3% chance of winning. If you think Sonnen can pull off the upset, a $100 bet would net you $325 if he gets his hand raised on June 15 in Brazil.

Anderson Silva (34-11 and 1 NC MMA, 3-2 boxing) last competed in October of 2022 when he suffered a decision loss to Jake Paul in boxing. Before that, he scored a KO win over Tito Ortiz in boxing and a split decision win over Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. in his first boxing fight since 2005.

Silva is the former UFC middleweight champion and has two wins over Sonnen in MMA. He first beat Sonnen at UFC 117 as he scored a stunning fifth-round submission in a fight he was losing. He then scored a TKO win over Sonnen at UFC 148.

Chael Sonnen (31-17-1 MMA) has not competed since July 2019 when he suffered a TKO loss to Lyoto Machida, which was his second straight loss as he had been KO’d by Fedor Emelianenko before that. After the fight against Machida, he announced his retirement and stuck to it, until this fight came together which will be his pro boxing debut.

In his career, Sonnen has notable wins over Michael Bisping, Shogun Rua, Wanderlei Silva, and Rampage Jackson among others.