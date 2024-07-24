UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad title fight

By Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024

In the main event of UFC 304, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Leon Edwards is looking to defend his belt against Belal Muhammad. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a sizeable -265 favorite while the challenger is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the welterweight title fight. The majority of pros believe it will be Edwards getting the win to remain the welterweight champion in what could be a lackluster fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad:

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: My heart wants Belal but after seeing the first fight I think Edwards gets it done.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Edwards gets it done. He had success in the first fight, he rocked him with the head kick and he’s only gotten better.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: I’m going to take Leon Edwards by decision. I think it could be pretty boring with them clinching each other and pushing against one another along the fence.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I am going to go with Belal. I think his mindset is on another level and his overall game and his ability to mix things up is better than Leon. Belal has the style to beat Leon.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Leon Edwards by decision. He’s better everywhere than Belal, I don’t think he has the wrestling to take him down and on the feet, Leon is the better striker.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Leon Edwards. He’s the better overall fighter and is coming into his own.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Of course my man Leon Edwards, I think he’s better everywhere.

***

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Josh Fremd, Cody Brundage, Cody Furden, Steve Garcia, Kurt Holobaugh, Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: Brian Kelleher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Daniel Pineda

Daniel Pineda expects Nathaniel Wood fight at UFC 304 to end early: "One of us is getting knocked out"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Boxing News

Kamaru Usman weighs in on a potential Jake Paul vs. Alex Pereira boxing match: “I don’t think it’s an unwinnable fight for Jake”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained why he thinks there’s a chance Jake Paul could actually beat Alex Pereira in a boxing match.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad details recent run-in with Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 304: “He looked like he was afraid”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad has provided details on a run-in he had with Leon Edwards heading into UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Fight fans react to the mysterious demotion of ‘Kape vs. Mokaev’ at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024

Fight fans have given their thoughts on Manel Kape vs Muhammad Mokaev seemingly being demoted to the early prelims at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals he's fighting out his contract at UFC 304: "They don't like my style"

Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to the elimination of the 12-6 elbow rule: "Undefeated then, undefeated now"

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024
Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou shares heartbreaking story of the last time he saw his late son Kobe

Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has opened up on the heartbreaking death of his 15-month-old son Kobe.

Ronda Rousey

Julianna Pena becomes latest to slam Ronda Rousey for lack of accountability: "Blaming everybody else"

Josh Evanoff - July 23, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has taken aim at Ronda Rousey.

Joe Rogan, Cédric Doumbé
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan endorses Cédric Doumbé's superstar potential in PFL: "Big loss for the UFC!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

Joe Rogan feels the UFC made a significant error in not sealing the deal on securing Cédric Doumbé’s MMA career.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Conor McGregor

Aljamain Sterling jabs Sean O'Malley after social media blowup with Conor McGregor

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hesitate to mock Sean O’Malley over the latter’s budding beef with Conor McGregor.