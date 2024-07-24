UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad title fight
In the main event of UFC 304, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Leon Edwards is looking to defend his belt against Belal Muhammad. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a sizeable -265 favorite while the challenger is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the welterweight title fight. The majority of pros believe it will be Edwards getting the win to remain the welterweight champion in what could be a lackluster fight.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad:
Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: My heart wants Belal but after seeing the first fight I think Edwards gets it done.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Edwards gets it done. He had success in the first fight, he rocked him with the head kick and he’s only gotten better.
Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: I’m going to take Leon Edwards by decision. I think it could be pretty boring with them clinching each other and pushing against one another along the fence.
Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I am going to go with Belal. I think his mindset is on another level and his overall game and his ability to mix things up is better than Leon. Belal has the style to beat Leon.
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Leon Edwards by decision. He’s better everywhere than Belal, I don’t think he has the wrestling to take him down and on the feet, Leon is the better striker.
Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Leon Edwards. He’s the better overall fighter and is coming into his own.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Of course my man Leon Edwards, I think he’s better everywhere.
Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Josh Fremd, Cody Brundage, Cody Furden, Steve Garcia, Kurt Holobaugh, Modestas Bukauskas
Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: Brian Kelleher
