Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will take place at either UFC 295 or UFC 296: “It’ll be before the end of the year”
Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington will reportedly take place before the end of 2023, as per Edwards’ manager Tim Simpson.
Right now, the king of the UFC’s welterweight division is none other than Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ captured the belt from Kamaru Usman via knockout last year, before retaining it against the same man in London. At this point, he’s an established star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – but he wants more.
Edwards is ready to prove himself all over again and it seems like he’ll be doing so against Colby Covington. While ‘Chaos’ may not have been in the cage for quite some time, his profile appears to have earned him another crack at the gold.
In a recent interview, the aforementioned Tim Simpson opened up on when we could see this collision take place.
Edwards vs Covington?
“It’ll be before the end of the year,” said Simpson, confirming that Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is the next UFC welterweight title fight. “I guess the two cards left are November and December and they’re still finalizing those. Leon is good. He is ready to go. From my understanding, Colby is ready to go as well.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
The welterweight division has had an interesting look to it for quite some time now when it comes to getting a clear challenger sorted. Whether you believe it should be Colby or not, that certainly seems like what we’re getting, and we’re expecting fireworks.
Are you excited to see Leon Edwards and Colby Covington square off for the UFC welterweight championship? What do you believe is the most likely outcome of that encounter? Let us know your thoughts on this blossoming rivalry, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:BKFC Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC