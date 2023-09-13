Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will take place at either UFC 295 or UFC 296: “It’ll be before the end of the year”

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington will reportedly take place before the end of 2023, as per Edwards’ manager Tim Simpson.

Right now, the king of the UFC’s welterweight division is none other than Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ captured the belt from Kamaru Usman via knockout last year, before retaining it against the same man in London. At this point, he’s an established star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – but he wants more.

Edwards is ready to prove himself all over again and it seems like he’ll be doing so against Colby Covington. While ‘Chaos’ may not have been in the cage for quite some time, his profile appears to have earned him another crack at the gold.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Tim Simpson opened up on when we could see this collision take place.