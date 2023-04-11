Colby Covington reveals the UFC has promised him that Leon Edwards will face consequences if he refuses fight

Colby Covington has claimed that the UFC will strip Leon Edwards of the UFC welterweight championship if he refuses to fight him.

Following UFC 286, UFC president Dana White made it known that Colby Covington is set to be the next challenger for Leon Edwards’ UFC title. The news came despite the fact that ‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought in over a year since he defeated Jorge Masvidal. Edwards, meanwhile, is coming off the back of consecutive victories over Kamaru Usman.

‘Rocky’ wasn’t shy in letting the world know that he feels as if Colby doesn’t deserve a crack at the belt. Dana White, however, seems to disagree.

In a recent interview, Covington suggested that Edwards will no longer be champion if he doesn’t take the fight.

“It’s hilarious. This is why the fans can’t identify with him,” Covington said. “It’s your responsibility guys, when you become the champion of this company like I’ve done myself, that you fight the next contender in line… He’s not a champion. A champion would take on all and any comers… He’s trying to pick and choose easy fights.

Covington questions Edwards

“Dana White, the UFC, Hunter Campbell, and all those; I took them out in Miami, because I am the king of Miami… We had a great talk,” Covington said. “(Edwards) has nowhere to go. If Leon doesn’t wanna fight, I’ve already been assured that it’s okay, they’ll just strip him and I’m next in line… Dana has assured me I’m fighting him this summer.”

Quotes via MMA News

Some believe this contest is being lined up for a PPV event in London this summer. Either way, we should expect to see Colby sooner rather than later.

