Dricus Du Plessis responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “I don’t really understand”
Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on the criticism he’s received from UFC president Dana White.
Earlier this summer, Dricus du Plessis put himself on the map in a big way at 185 pounds. He shocked the world by knocking out Robert Whittaker, establishing himself as a top middleweight contender. Following his face-off with Israel Adesanya after the bout, many felt as if he’d be next in line for a title shot at UFC 293 in Australia. Unfortunately, the South African sensation wouldn’t be healthy in time for the contest.
As you can imagine, that didn’t go down too well with Dana White and Israel Adesanya.
Following some criticism from White, du Plessis responded in a recent interview.
du Plessis questions White
“I’ve been ready to address every situation of what might happen this weekend, and what the UFC might say, what Dana might say – obviously, him not being very happy that I turned down a fight on seven weeks’ notice with an injury, which I don’t really understand,” Du Plessis said.
“But at the end of the day, it’s business for them and you have got to respect that. But if I can look at my track record, I know for a fact that I’m not somebody that turns down fights if it’s not a good enough reason. I’ve taken fights on short notice multiple times. Every time they phone, I say, ‘Yes, let’s go.’ This time around just wasn’t possible with the injury and short notice.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
